UW-Whitewater student shot and killed in city's downtown
It happened just before midnight Friday near Main and Whitewater streets.
It happened just before midnight Friday near Main and Whitewater streets.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police used a tanklike vehicle with a battering ram to smash into a Southern California home and arrest the next-door neighbor of a couple living in a nudist community who were reported missing earlier this week, officials said Friday.
The deceased worker was identified as Denise Prudhomme, 60.
The news that a teenager was fatally shot by police early Friday morning has shocked many residents in communities across central Alberta. The 15-year-old boy from Samson Cree Nation had called 911 for help, alleging people were trying to kill him, RCMP said Friday. Officers found the boy in Wetaskiwin, Alta., a city just north of the First Nation, with "several weapons."Officers were able to confiscate them, but a "confrontation" occurred that led to two Mounties firing their guns, according to
A one-time Miss Teen USA contestant mocked for her stuttering answer to a judge’s question has shamed JD Vance for resurfacing her ordeal and using it to attack Kamala Harris.Caitlin Upton was 18 and competing in the Miss Teen USA 2007 pageant when her stumbling response to a question about why some Americans couldn’t find their own country on the map became an early viral sensation.“I personally believe that U.S. Americans are unable to do so because, um, some people out there in our nation don
Summerside police say they have laid additional charges against a man and woman accused of carrying out "the grandparent scam" to defraud people by saying their grandchildren were in legal trouble and needed bail money.A news release issued by Summerside Police Services on Friday said Luis Luciano David Cortez Abarca, 26, and Genesis Javiera Carvajal Tapia, 25, were each charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000.The charges were laid after two people in Summerside were defrauded of $6,000 eac
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Osiel Cárdenas Guillén, one of Mexico’s most-feared drug lords, has been released from a U.S. prison after serving most of a 25-year prison sentence, authorities confirmed Friday.
Muna Pandey, 21, installed a camera outside her home because of a stalker. A year later, it may have caught her alleged killer.
A Republican state representative in central Florida has been indicted on felony forgery charges related to her administration of a private Christian school that she helped run with her family. Carolina Amesty, 29, turned herself in to authorities at the Orange County Jail on Thursday and was booked on four felony counts. The alleged forgery happened before Amesty was elected to the Florida House of Representatives.
Daniel Coppola, 50, is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting dead his ex-wife and her boyfriend at their Long Island home
RCMP say they have charged three people in connection with a Friday homicide in northern Saskatchewan.La Ronge RCMP were called around 6:30 a.m. Friday to a home on Otter Street in the village of Air Ronge, where they found an injured man. He was taken to hospital, where he was declared dead.They've now identified the victim as 28-year-old Andy McKenzie, from the La Ronge area.Officers arrested three people later that day, all from the La Ronge area, RCMP said in a news release.Andree McKenzie,
A hearing today is set to determine whether the trial of Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022, will be moved out of Latah County, a location his attorneys argued would be unable to provide an unbiased jury for the long-awaited anticipated trial.
“I ducked down and looked up and my mom was bleeding and I pulled off the interstate,” said the son of Earlie Harris
Gavin Pinder, 47, has been jailed for two years and four months.
Fifteen women filed a civil lawsuit this week alleging that Dr. John Hoefs coerced them to expose their breasts under the guise of legitimate medical treatment and in several instances groped them while examining them for conditions related to their liver.
El Fadaidill Ibrahim and Mohammed Abou-Gardda assaulted the victim in a Bradford flat, court hears.
A big increase in the violent crime rate on P.E.I. in 2023 pushed it significantly above the national average for the first time in almost 20 years.The rate increase is partly due to a continuing trend of more crime happening through the internet, but there was also a big increase in assaults, which had been on a downward trend.Violent crime rates fell across Canada in the early years of this century, bottoming out around 2015, when they began climbing again.This pattern was exaggerated on P.E.I
More than two years after Penni Whiteside disappeared, her body has been found and a man has been arrested
A Tarrant County grand jury also indicted Elizabeth Wolf on the charge of injury to a child. Wolf is currently in jail with a $1 million bond.
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — A convicted killer captured last year after two weeks on the run in southeastern Pennsylvania’s rolling farmlands pleaded guilty Friday to escape and burglary charges.
Shayna Feinman, 35, was reported missing in March after a neighbor who was taking care of her dog said she failed to return.