Uzbekistan offers prisoners reduced sentences for reading books

For every book Uzbek prisoners read, they get three days taken off their sentence - Bridgeman Images/Shamil Zhumatov

Prisoners in Uzbekistan may soon be able to reduce their sentences by reading a book.

Under the initiative, three days will be knocked off sentences for each book an inmate reads from a list curated by the Uzbek government’s Center of Spirituality and Enlightenment.

The National Revival political party, which proposed the law, said that it had been pushing for the reforms for several years.

“Finally, a draft law has been developed on this,” it wrote on Telegram, the social media platform, adding that a maximum of 10 books can be read per year, meaning prisoners could reduce their sentences by 30 days annually.

To qualify for the reduction, prisoners must also pass an exam on each book to prove that they have read and understood it.

According to local media reports, Uzbek lawmakers have said that they hope the scheme can set an example and be rolled out around the world.

The image you might expect to see at an Uzbek prison: hard labour. But now inmates are being encouraged to read their way to redemption - Bridgeman Images /Shamil Zhumatov

But the reading-for-a-reduced-sentence proposal is not entirely new.

A Russian politician proposed a similar scheme last year to encourage prisoners to read Russian classics such as Fyodor Dostoevsky’s Crime and Punishment and Leo Tolstoy’s War and Peace. Kazakhstan has also been trialling the scheme in one of its prisons since 2021.

In Brazil, a similar program was introduced in 2012 where prisoners have up to 30 days to read a book and another 10 days to write a review.

Unesco said of the Brazilian scheme that it “seeks to rehabilitate prisoners by helping them develop into critical, creative and informed readers”.

Uzbekistan’s conservative National Revival Party is the second biggest party in parliament and part of a government coalition, where it focuses on proposing plans to boost the former Soviet country’s language and culture.

Uzbekistan’s Republican Centre for Spirituality and Enlightenment was set up in 1994 with a mission statement to boost citizens’ “sense of military patriotism, spiritual level, intellectual potential”.

The influential body is chaired by Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the country’s president, and this year, its annual budget increased by 11 per cent to £4.7 million.

Uzbekistan is the most populous country in Central Asia. Human rights advocates have said that although Mr Mirziyoyev has opened up the country to Western businesses since he became president in 2016, dissent is not tolerated and elections are not free.

Uzbek bloggers who criticise the government are routinely arrested and thrown in prison.