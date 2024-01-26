Vacant $4.6 million Beverly Hills mansion overrun by squatters
A once-vacant Beverly Hills mansion worth $4.5 million has become a haven for squatters, leaving neighbors worried about their safety. Reports suggest these unauthorized occupants have been throwing wild parties for months. The squatters have raised eyebrows in the upscale Beverly Grove neighborhood, by allegedly organizing parties to fundraise for victims of the October 7 Hamas attack. Authorities are investigating the situation as locals demand action.