Who is Valérie Hayer, Macron's unknown champion for the European elections?

Centrist MEP Valérie Hayer has been appointed to head President Emmanuel Macron's list for the European elections in June. RFI looks into the background of this little-known candidate, who has a fight on her hands as the French far right prepares for battle on the hustings.

Now 37, Hayer was a local councillor for the centrist UDI party before switching to Macron's camp in 2017.

She entered the European Parliament in 2019, and was appointed to lead the parliament's liberal Renew Europe group in January 2024.

But she has no national profile in France, prompting some observers to question Macron's decision to put her first in line to be elected in the upcoming European polls – which are expected to be a key test of voters' faith in the EU.

Speaking to the right-wing Le Figaro daily, Hayer brushed off such concerns: "Maybe I'm still unknown to the general public, but that's not the case in the halls of the European Parliament. Some of my competitors couldn't say the same."

'The farmer's daughter'

Born in France's north-western Mayenne department in 1986, Hayer – who likes to describe herself as "the daughter, granddaughter and sister of farmers" – is a timely pick in the light of French farmers' anger towards Macron's government and their deep mistrust of EU agricultural policy.



