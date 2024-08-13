Valdo Calocane: Brother reveals what Nottingham triple killer said during phone call after attack

The brother of Valdo Calocane, the man who killed three people — including two teenagers — in Nottingham, reveals the 32-year-old called him after the frenzied knife attack.

Calocane, who is now serving an indefinite hospital order for the manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility, told his brother Elias “it is already done” before going on to kill his third victim, 65-year-old caretaker Ian Coates.

Calocane had already stabbed 19-year-old students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar to death on 13 June 2023.

Elias spoke for the first time during an interview with BBC Panorama on Monday (12 August).

He said: “I asked him eventually, ‘Are you going to do something stupid?’ And he says, ‘it’s already done’, and then he hangs up.”

Calocane’s mother and brother claim the deaths “could have been prevented” if he received better mental health care.

A Care Quality Commission review of the care of Calocane by Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT) will be published on Tuesday (13 August).