Valentine's Day: London's sexiest menus to spoil your loved one

(Nessa)

Navigating restaurants when planning a Valentine’s Day night out is generally an upsetting exercise; they're too crowded, too pricey, and there are too few tables to find. It would be far easier to pop to M&S for a “love sausage” but sadly those days are gone.

But, if you're braving the loved-up couples and headed out for a date, get yourself together first. Here's where to find a dinner sure to impress.

Nessa

(Simon Brown)

Nessa has quite the deal this Valentine’s Day, in the form of a £60-a-head menu designed to share. Soda bread, scallops, and a potato rosti to start, then a hunky sirloin steak with salad and beef fat chips. Below the meat, a bread “trivet,” the tell-tale move of chef patron Tom Cenci: soft sourdough rests under the steak as it cooks to soak up all the juices. Dessert? A playful take on an old classic — now a signature dish at the Soho joint — called the “Viennessa.” On February 14, it will be a red velvet sponge cake layered with strawberry ice cream.

86 Brewer Street, W1F 9UB, nessasoho.com

Sam’s Riverside

(Andrew Burton)

Restaurateur Sam Harrison introduced swathes of London to glorious pots of Parmesan churros when he opened Sam’s Riverside in Battersea some years back. Still, his Valentine’s menu, at £75-a-head, is a little more sophisticated, moving from oysters and venison tartare to great racks of lamb and Cornish hake. The cooking will be sound. Later, London’s pudding of the moment: chocolate mousse. Those averse to aerated endings might prefer the tarte Tatin for two.

1 Crisp Road, W6 9DN, samsriverside.co.uk

Galvin at Windows

A restaurant that provides sweeping views across London is on the way to becoming a romantic fixture within which to bed in with a loved one. Add efficient, elegant cooking, refined but fun and with a focus on provenance, and away you go. Starters include a twice-baked souffle, and cured salmon with crab and caviar. Later, Cornish cod, or dry-aged sirloin with ox cheek ravioli. The price, £99-per-person, includes a glass of Champagne on arrival. Service is always smooth. A fine option.

Story continues

22 Park Lane, W1K 1BE, galvinatwindows.com

Cinnamon Collection

What is love without curry? Meaningless. And so off we go to the Cinnamon Collection, chef Vivek Singh’s group of modern Indian restaurants. Across his casual restaurants and his flagship — the Cinnamon Club in Westminster — will be a menu of dishes such as Scottish scallops with pickled radish and chutney, crab in a Keralan seafood bisque, and gulab jamun cheesecake. Prices start from £75-a-head.

Various locations, cinnamonclub.com

Andrew Edmunds

This Soho stalwart is widely credited as being London’s most romantic restaurant. It is old and charming and the dining room lends itself so assuredly to the illuminating fuzziness of candlelight. On Valentine’s Day, then, expect somewhere cosy — and wonderful plates of simple comfort food. Also, such good value at three courses (plus sides with mains) for £72 per head. Starters might be slip sole with parsley and capers, or rock oysters with a shallot vinaigrette and lemon. A porchetta with braised January king cabbage and apples would get anyone in the mood, but there are loveable dishes throughout the menu. If you get a table here on February 14, congratulations.

46 Lexington Street, W1F 0LP, andrewedmunds.com

Luca

(Luca)

Luca is one of London’s best Italian restaurants. Not so long ago it was adorned with a Michelin star. The £125 (per head) price point is warranted, then, and the dining room at the Farringdon restaurant is gorgeous thanks to its Continental intimacy and chicness. The menu? A moveable feast: parmesan fries to begin, then antipasti followed by a pasta course of agnolotti; a roast duck after that, before various chocolatey treats. All in all, good news. Almost certainly worth the price.

88 St John Street, EC1M 4EH, luca.restaurant

The Ritz

The OTT-romantic restaurant at The Ritz (The Ritz)

You will not find a more elegant setting than The Ritz. Those keen to impress, the hotel’s dining room is the place. Service is polished and the food, overseen by executive chef John Williams MBE, top tier. This year, The Ritz is serving a four-course dinner, with a glass of Barons de Rothschild “Ritz Reserve” rose Champagne with each and the room illuminated by candlelight. £395-per-person, so be rich or prepared.

The Ritz, 150 Piccadilly, W1J 9BR, theritzlondon.com

Bentley's

Bentley’s is always a sure fire way to get well-fed. Valentine’s Day is no exception. And what better way to get in the mood than oysters, even if the whole aphrodisiac thing is nonsense? In Mayfair, seafood platters, the most luxurious of fish pies, one of the best prawn cocktails around and a wine list to savour.

11-15 Swallow Street, W1B 4DG, bentleys.org

Hoppers

(Daniel Hambury)

Hoppers is bringing back its social media-ready pink hopper for Valentine’s Day. On February 14, it will be served as part of the £42.50 menu for one, with dishes such as banana chips, mutton rolls, hot butter squid, and lamb kothu rotis. Also available is a "blushing rose" cocktail made with lychee vodka, elderflower, and bubbles.

Various locations, hopperslondon.com

Tattu

(Handout)

Tattu, the modern Chinese restaurant group that expanded to London from Manchester last year, will be serving a Valentine's Day menu between February 9 and 14. It includes a limited edition cocktail to share, full to the brim with liquor and served with a small red envelope. Inside? The chance to win a bottle of Champagne.

The Now Building Rooftop, Outernet, Denmark Street, WC2H 0LA, tattu.co.uk

Dovetale

(Press handout)

Dovetale, from two Michelin-starred chef Tom Sellers at 1Hotel Mayfair, will be serving an “extravagantly romantic” four-course dinner on Valentine's Day, priced at £125-per-head with a glass of Champagne on arrival. Dishes include English wagyu carpaccio, whole steamed sea bass, and the "lovebocker," a "heart-shaped spin on our signature knickerbocker glory."

1 Dover Yard, W1J 8NE, 1hotels.com