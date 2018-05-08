Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli Joined Instagram Just in Time for the Met Gala

Pierpaolo Piccioli had a very big Monday night. Several of his creations for Valentino were selected for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s new exhibition “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” and the designer attended the Gala with a slew of best dressed attendees, including Anne Hathaway, Adut Akech, Troye Sivan, Vogue’s Hamish Bowles, and the resplendent Frances McDormand in a full haute couture look. Amid all that excitement—including a not-to-be-missed Instagram video of him dancing with McDormand—Piccioli also quietly launched his own personal Instagram account, @pppiccioli. His avatar is a simple color-field of his take on Valentino red, a shade imbued with a touch more coral than Mr. Garavani’s original bloodred hue.

“Social media has never come naturally to me, so I had watched for years, wanting to fully understand the space before I started my own account. I think it is a different language and I had to understand the best way to make it personal enough,” Piccioli emailed Vogue this morning. “Now, with my account, I hope to show my followers what I am inspired by and the people I interact with every day. I’d like to include people in the process, to share the emotions and the human relationships behind every single aspect of my job and my world. I want to share genuine and unfiltered stories through my eyes. I thought that the Met exhibition and the Gala deserved to be told from my own perspective, finally.”

Click over to his account and you’ll find candid photos of the “Heavenly Bodies” exhibit showing his own work and that of Cristóbal Balenciaga and some sweet shots of his Met Gala dates arriving on the red carpet. “My posts and stories from the Met Gala show how much fun we had with our guests and a behind-the-scenes of the night,” he said, revealing a little after-party secret to Vogue, too. “I danced all night with Frances, Anne, and Troye to Migos!” A well-earned celebration, we’d say.

See All of the Celebrity Looks From the Met Gala 2018 Red Carpet:

Met Gala 2018 Red Carpet: All the Celebrity Dresses and Fashion

Blake Lively in Atelier Versace, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry with a Judith Leiber Couture bag Photo: Getty Images More

Naomi Watts in Michael Kors Collection Photo: Getty Images More

Story Continues