Valerie Bertinelli Reveals a Huge Arm Gash After Tripping Off a Stage During a Secret ‘New Project’

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage Valerie Bertinelli in March 2024

Valerie Bertinelli is doing a bit better after a recent injury.

The former Food Network star, 64, shared a photo to social media on Tuesday, Oct. 29, of a sizable gash on her right arm — a wound she says she got while working on a top-secret project.

“I would ask for hazard pay, but it was my own damn fault. 🥴,” Bertinelli began as the caption to her Instagram upload.

She revealed the fresh scar in a mirror selfie taken with her camera phone. The torn skin extended from just below her wrist, to above her elbow.

Valerie Bertinelli/Instagram Valerie Bertinelli, October 2024

“I’ve been working on a really fun new project that I can’t wait to tell you about and this is what happens when you literally trip over the corner of a stage and fall on your a-- in front of the crew. And the whole audience,” she continued.

According to the two-time Golden Globe winner, the accident was mostly “because I’m a klutz.”

“And embarrassing myself is my bailiwick. 😅,” she concluded.

While Bertinelli wasn’t able to reveal the details about the project where the injury occurred, she does have another new gig. She joined The Drew Barrymore Show as a regular lifestyle expert.

"I'm going to be a part of The Drew Barrymore Show. I'm going to be part of Drew Crew, and I'm super excited about that,” Bertinelli told PEOPLE ahead of season five’s Sept. 9 premiere.

The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean Valerie Bertinelli on The Drew Barrymore Show

“I absolutely adore her," Bertinelli added of Barrymore, 49. "And all the people that work there are so flippin' cool."

The cookbook author will join Ross Matthews, Chris Appleton, Zanna Roberts Rassi and more as rotating lifestyle experts on the daytime talk show.

Bertinelli is open and honest on the CBS-owned show.

During her Sept. 10 debut on the CBS-owned show, Bertinelli said she’s “working on” how she views shame associated with past relationships that didn’t work out.

As the ladies were talking during a segment, Barrymore — who has been married three times — asked Bertinelli if she could ever see herself being married again.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Valerie Bertinelli and Mike Goodnough, June 2024

The One Day at a Time star was married to financial planner Tom Vitale from 2011 until 2022, and Van Halen frontman Eddie Van Halen from 1981 until 2007.

“Well, I’ve been married twice and that shame thing just slapped me in the face,” Bertinelli said.

“I think the key to feeling beautiful and feeling like you’re worthy and feeling like you are enough is to release a lot of that shame,” she continued. “There is a lot of good shame but there also is bad shame that will keep you in self loathing and that’s what I’m working on right now.”

In June, Bertinelli made her red carpet debut at the Daytime Emmys with her current boyfriend Mike Goodnough.

