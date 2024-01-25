Valhalla High School graduate makes Farmers debut
A Valhalla High School graduate made his first Famers Debut this year. ABC 10News Reporter Steve Smith spoke with the graduate on Tuesday.
A Valhalla High School graduate made his first Famers Debut this year. ABC 10News Reporter Steve Smith spoke with the graduate on Tuesday.
Five players from Canada's 2018 world junior team have taken a leave of absence from their current clubs in recent days amid a report that five members of that team have been asked to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames and former NHL player Alex Formenton, who is now playing in Europe, all have been granted indefinite leave, with the absences announced
Meronk was considered the biggest European Ryder Cup snub last September.
The irreverent golf brand is also planning to work with high school, college and LPGA athletes.
From NFL quarterback greats locking horns to clashes between golf’s most notorious rivals, Capital One’s The Match series has delivered on a unique approach to entertainment in recent years.
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault. The Globe and Mail, citing two unnamed sources, reported Wednesday the pending charges are connected to an alleged group sexual assault of a woman in a hotel room. The incident is alleged to have occurred following a Hockey Canada gala in June 2018 where the players were honoured for their victory at that yea
Seven NFL teams were or are looking for a new head coach, yet only one has talked to the six-time Super Bowl winner.
Troy Aikman says the question for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys isn’t what happens in the regular season but the playoffs.
According to the latest report, the Los Angeles Lakers are no longer considering a trade for Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Alexander Zverev made no mistake with his second chance to close out a win over No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz on Wednesday night and moved into an Australian Open semifinal against two-time finalist Daniil Medvedev. The sixth-seeded Zverev was a up a break in the third set at 5-3 and missed a chance to serve it out but the Olympic champion didn't blink when he got another chance in the fourth, finishing off a 6-1, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-4 victory. Alcaraz won Wimbledon last ye
Meet the tight end's friends who cheer him on at Kansas City Chiefs games alongside Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift
A video from a former Chiefs player shows how they fooled the Bills into thinking pass when they ran.
A sexism controversy broke out in Melbourne after Australian Open organisers asked the defending women’s champion Aryna Sabalenka if she was prepared to move to a smaller court after another day of scheduling chaos.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks fired Adrian Griffin as coach on Tuesday after just 43 games despite having one of the league’s top records midway through his first season. “This was a difficult decision to make during the season,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement announcing the move. “We are working immediately toward hiring our next head coach. We thank Coach Griffin for his hard work and contributions to the team.” Joe Prunty, who had been an assistant coach on Griffin
Plot twist! Dana White dropped a bombshell on the MMA world, announcing the signing of Kayla Harrison and her debut at UFC 300.
"You look into that guy's eyes, there's hell going on behind those eyes," Joe Rogan said of Benoit Saint-Denis ahead of UFC 299.
Predictions and picks for the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.
Predictions and picks for the NFC championship matchup between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers.
MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Lowry is in the final year of his contract, spent the last couple of weeks in a slump and just last week lost his spot in the Miami Heat starting lineup. A trade seemed inevitable — and the Charlotte Hornets helped make it a reality. Lowry was trade Tuesday by the Heat to the Hornets for Terry Rozier — someone enjoying the best season of his career — in a swap of guards that figures to be a big help for Miami in its playoff push. The defending Eastern Conference champion Heat a
In a recent video, most of the Packers said they wouldn't trust any of their teammates to date their sister.
Aryna Sabalenka overpowered Barbora Krejcikova 6-2, 6-3 in a brutally swift quarter-final on Tuesday to keep her Australian Open title defence firmly on course and set up a showdown with US Open champion Coco Gauff.