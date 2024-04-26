Valley Cardinals fans celebrate first round picks
Fans of the Arizona Cardinals attended a watch party and celebrated picks of the draft's first round.
"I can’t wait for many more adventures together… love you," Clark wrote to McCaffrey
The 24-year-old London, Ont. natives connected through social media in 2016.
This was something you don’t see everyday at a baseball game.
If you have the opportunity to play catch with the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, it’s best to stay humble as this former esports star learned.
Our final 2024 NFL mock draft has plenty of uncertainty to settle, as it remains unclear which teams might trade to pick a top quarterback.
DETROIT (AP) — Caleb Williams swiftly walked on stage, looked out and screamed “Woooo! Yeah!” Long-suffering Bears fans felt his joy. Williams is heading to the Windy City, aiming to become the franchise quarterback Chicago has sought for decades. “My goal is to get into as far as February as I can,” Williams said, referring to playing in a Super Bowl for a team that hasn't hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in nearly 40 years. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner kicked off an historic NFL draft Thursday ni
Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt and his wife, Tavia, marked the first day of the NFL Draft by posting photos of herself in team colors.
Vincent Goodwill and Tom Haberstroh break down last night’s NBA Playoffs action and preview several games for tonight and tomorrow.
Utah hockey fans welcomed the former Arizona Coyotes to their new home Wednesday. Players and coaches were greeted at the airport in morning by a crowd of approximately 100 players from local youth hockey programs. The team attended a fan celebration at the Delta Center in the afternoon.
A number of British Army horses escaped their handlers and ran loose through London on Wednesday, April 24, leaving several people injured.Footage here shows two of the horses, one of which is covered in what was reported to be blood from a collision.Local media reported that the horses were spooked by builders in Belgravia before running east across the center of the capital.The City of London Police said they were made aware of loose horses on Wednesday morning. Westminster Police later said all horses had been accounted for.Four people were hospitalized in connection with the runaways, the Evening Standard said.The horses were from the Household Cavalry, according to local media, a division of the British Army responsible for performing public duties and state ceremonies. Credit: Tracy via Storyful
Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey doesn't have fond feelings toward commentator Joe Rogan or the sport's reporters.
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander sat out his third straight game to open the playoffs Wednesday night because of an undisclosed injury. Rookie forward Nick Robertson took Nylander's spot in the lineup against the Boston Bruins, with the teams tied 1-1 in the best-of-seven series. Nylander played all 82 regular-season games, scoring 40 goals for the second straight season and adding a career-high 58 assists. ___ AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl The Associated Press
The Sacramento Bee’s Jason Anderson reveals his official ballot for MVP, Sixth Man of the Year and the rest of the 2023-24 NBA awards.
WWE has released the rules for this year's draft ahead of the first round on Friday's SmackDown.
Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand scored twice to beat the Maple Leafs. But Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe noted that he "gets away with" penalties.
Tiger Woods’ 15-year-old son Charlie will tee up at an 18-hole local qualifier in Florida as one of an 84-player field vying for a spot at the US Open.
Ryōyū Kobayashi might have bettered the world ski jump record by nearly 40 meters on Wednesday, but the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) says it won’t recognize the Japanese jumper’s landmark effort as it didn’t meet the governing body’s competition conditions.
The 2024 NFL draft order looks destined for a shake-up, with several teams in position to move up or down in the first round.
Hendrickson is coming off a career-high 17.5-sack season.