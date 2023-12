CBC

Virginia Despins, a resident of Air Ronge, Sask., was headed to Prince Albert down Highway 2 for her last minute Christmas shopping when she came across a semi-truck that rolled over in the ditch.The truck carrying groceries to the Lake Country Co-Op in La Ronge, located about 215 kilometres north of Prince Albert, overturned on Saturday. No injuries were reported."It was on the right side of the road. Apparently, they were coming north and they ended up on the other side of the road," she said.