Valley church holding Easter service at Sloan Park
At a time when fewer people are regularly attending church, Impact Church in Scottsdale is bursting at the seams. The ministry is led by Pastor Travis Hearn.
At a time when fewer people are regularly attending church, Impact Church in Scottsdale is bursting at the seams. The ministry is led by Pastor Travis Hearn.
The Fox News host's on-air claim didn't quite go as expected.
OTTAWA — While a spokesman for regional Muslim advocacy group warns Pierre Poilievre's stand on the Israel-Hamas war could complicate his party's relationship with Muslim Canadians, another advocate accuses the Liberals of only responding to their concerns for the purpose of getting their votes. Nawaz Tahir of the Hikma Public Affairs Council in London, Ont., met Poilievre during the leader's outreach efforts in southwestern Ontario last summer. Tahir said he believes Poilievre has missed chance
TORONTO — A Toronto woman facing multiple charges in a dog attack that seriously injured a child was previously deemed an “irresponsible” owner of dangerous dogs and subsequently ordered evicted from her apartment, according to court records and her former landlord. Patrycja Siarek, 38, was charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm and other offences after an off-leash dog bit and dragged a child at a Toronto park last Saturday. Police have said the attack left the child with life-alt
TAXCO, Mexico (AP) — A mob in the Mexican tourist city of Taxco brutally beat a woman to death Thursday because she was suspected of kidnapping and killing a young girl, rampaging just hours before the city’s famous Holy Week procession. On the eve of Good Friday, men walk through the colonial streets of Taxco wearing hoods, whipping themselves or carrying heavy bundles of thorns in penitence. That and other Holy Week processions date back centuries in the old silver-mining town. The mob formed
“The living conditions were horrendous, with bugs, feces and trash scattered throughout the home,” local police in California said
Timothy Stephenson had an enviable life: He was married to a doctor, and they shared a $2 million home with their twin daughters in a peaceful California suburb. But Stephenson harbored a dark secret.
Winnebago County Sheriff’s OfficeA man was arrested Wednesday after four people were killed and another seven were injured in a stabbing spree across several locations in Rockford, Illinois, authorities said.Christian Soto, 22, was booked at the Winnebago County Jail early Thursday on 11 charges ranging from first-degree murder to attempted murder, along with another two charges of home invasion, according to online jail records. Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd, who did not name Soto, said: “Ri
A passenger jet was almost entirely obscured by green lasers as it flew over a fireworks festival in Mexico, in a TikTok with over 30 million views.
NEUDORF, SASK. — RCMP say a man killed three family members and then himself in a rural Saskatchewan home on the weekend. A 67-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman, along with their 30-year-old son, were killed on the property near Neudorf, about 130 kilometres east of Regina, Mounties said in a news release Thursday. The fourth person found dead in the home, a 34-year-old man, died from self-inflicted injuries. RCMP said family have been updated on the investigation. Police did not publicly rel
Israel’s Supreme Court on Thursday ordered an end to government subsidies for many ultra-Orthodox men who do not serve in the army — a blockbuster ruling that could have far-reaching consequences for the government and the tens of thousands of religious men who refuse to take part in mandatory military service. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces the most serious threat yet to his government as he struggles to bridge a major split over military service in the shaky national unity government cobbled together in the days after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack. Inside his coalition, the powerful bloc of ultra-Orthodox parties — longtime partners of Netanyahu — want draft exemptions to continue.
Brendan Paul was arrested on Monday on cocaine and marijuana possession charges
A Nigerian woman who wrote an online review of a can of tomato puree is facing imprisonment after its manufacturer accused her of making a “malicious allegation” that damaged its business.
Shaunda Bizzell was killed by a man who drove his car into her and her husband minutes after he called 911 and made threats to bomb a building, police allege
Aliyah Lynette Jaico has been identified as the girl who was found dead at the DoubleTree by Hilton on Northwest Freeway on Saturday
Coronation Street spoilers confirm Maria Connor will leave work in a panic next week as she continues to worry about her son Liam.
Valerie Owusu and Emmanuel Addae were convicted of murdering Owusu's son
"The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son," a representative for the rapper shared with PEOPLE
The woman and children are expected to recover
BALTIMORE (AP) — The largest crane on the Eastern Seaboard was being transported to Baltimore so crews on Friday can begin removing the wreckage of a collapsed highway bridge that has halted a search for four workers still missing days after the disaster and blocked the city's vital port from operating. As the sun rose Friday, a crane could be seen at the site. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said the large crane, which was to arrive by barge and can lift up to 1,000 tons, will be one of at least two us
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesU.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan tore into FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried during his sentencing hearing on Thursday, blasting the convicted fraudster as a remorseless, serial liar who had perjured himself on the stand and attempted to commit witness tampering. Kaplan then sentenced Bankman-Fried to 25 years in prison, capping a stunning downfall for the former public face of crypto.Bankman-Fried, who was convicted on seven fraud and