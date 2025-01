CBC

WARNING: This story contains details of intimate partner violence and may affect those who have experienced it or know someone who has.A Nova Scotia woman who was in an abusive relationship says the deaths of six women in the province in the last three months have left her with feelings of grief, anger and hopelessness.The woman came forward to CBC News to share her own story of intimate partner violence — and her experience with the justice system that she felt let her down.For her safety and p