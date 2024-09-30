Valley cricket players celebrate opening of brand-new fields in Phoenix

Associated Press

Luis Arraez held off Shohei Ohtani's bid to win the National League Triple Crown and was set to become the first player since the 1800s to earn batting titles with three teams. Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. won his first American League batting championship, finishing with a major league-best .332 average. Arraez went 1 for 3 on Sunday and posted a .314 average for San Diego, the lowest for an NL batting champion since Tony Gwynn's record-low .313 in 1988.