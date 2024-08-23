Is Valley fever real and rising in Fresno County? We have answers to the key questions

If you have lived in the Central Valley for years, probably you have heard about Valley fever. If not new to the area, then you might be wondering what it is and if it is real.

Valley fever is not only on the rise in California but it also continues to be a health challenge in Fresno County, in particular, according to the county’s public health department.

Most cases of Valley fever in California are reported from the Central Valley and Central Coast regions.

Valley fever (also called coccidioidomycosis or “cocci”) is a disease caused by a fungus that grows in the soil and dirt in some areas of California and the southwestern United States. People can get sick from it when they breathe in dust that contains the Valley fever fungus, particularly when it is dry and windy.

In 2022, Fresno County had 448 Valley fever cases, according to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). Preliminary Valley fever case counts for 2023 in Fresno County are 626. From Jan. 1, through July 30, 2024, preliminary Valley fever case counts in Fresno County are 540, already surpassing 2022’s number of cases.

Valley fever spores magnified under a microscope.

According to FCDPH, Western Fresno County — including the communities of Firebaugh, Mendota, Kerman, Coalinga, and Huron — is considered a Valley fever endemic area. Persons living or working in these areas of Western Fresno County are at increased risk of becoming infected with Valley fever.

August is Valley Fever Awareness Month, and we contacted the county’s department of public health for things you need to know.

For people who have never heard of Valley fever, and wonder if it is real, what would you say to them?

Valley fever is very real and can have serious health consequences. It’s an infection caused by a fungus found in the soil of certain areas, particularly in the Central Valley. When people inhale spores from the soil, they can develop Valley Fever. While many people who are exposed to the fungus may not develop symptoms, for some, it can lead to severe respiratory illness and, in rare cases, more serious complications. We encourage everyone, especially those living in or visiting areas where Valley fever is common, to be aware of the risks and take precautions.

Seeing the rise of Valley fever cases in Fresno County, what are some of the main concerns for the county’s department of public health?

Valley fever is a significant public health concern for Fresno County, particularly given our area’s high rate of cases. Our main concerns include raising awareness about the disease, ensuring timely diagnosis and treatment, and reducing the impact on vulnerable populations such as those with weakened immune systems, pregnant women, and the elderly. Additionally, we are focused on educating the public and healthcare providers about the symptoms and risks associated with Valley fever, especially as cases continue to rise.

Has the county had any deaths due to Valley fever?

In 2024, 13 deaths have indicated Valley fever as a contributing factor.

What would you say are the County’s health challenges when it comes to Valley fever?

One of the primary challenges is the early and accurate diagnosis of Valley fever, as symptoms can mimic other respiratory illnesses, leading to misdiagnosis or delayed treatment. Another challenge is public awareness, particularly in rural and underserved communities. Despite being endemic to this area, many residents are still unfamiliar with the disease or underestimate its seriousness. Furthermore, there is a need for continuous education for healthcare providers to ensure they consider Valley fever when diagnosing patients, especially during the peak seasons.

As a county health department, do you feel people ‘forgot’ about Valley fever and how serious it can be, especially when people had to deal with the COVID pandemic?

It is understandable that the focus on Valley fever may have diminished in the public eye due to the overwhelming impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Valley fever remains a serious and persistent health issue in Fresno County and other parts of the Central Valley.

Anything else you can think of for people to be aware of Valley fever?

It’s also important for people to recognize the symptoms early. If you live in an area where Valley fever is common and develop symptoms like a persistent cough, fever, or fatigue that doesn’t improve, see a healthcare provider and mention the possibility of Valley fever. Early diagnosis and treatment can make a significant difference in the outcome.

Living in an endemic region

People who live in endemic regions should try to avoid dusty areas, limit outside activity on windy days, and take the following preventive steps:

▪ Stay indoors and close windows and doors during times of increased dusty winds.

▪ Consider wearing a properly fitted N95 mask when doing activities that involve exposure to dust, including yard work, gardening, and digging, in dry soil.

▪ Outdoor workers should wear N95 masks if it is necessary to be in or near a dusty area, such as a construction zone.

▪ Clean skin wounds well with soap and water, especially if they have been exposed to soil or dust.

▪ Wet the dirt before digging to prevent stirring up dust into the air.