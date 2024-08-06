Valley fever spiking across California's Central Valley

SWNS

A baby who lost weight in the womb is the only child in the world with a rare condition which sees her have up to 34 seizures a day. Minnie Granger, two, was born weighing just 4lbs 4oz at 37 weeks - after doctors noticed she had lost 80g in the womb and induced her mum, Hannah Granger, 29. The tiny tot was taken for genetic testing and diagnosed with very rare chromosome deletion and 21 missing genes. Parents Hannah and Gavin, 30, a mechanic, later found out no one else in the world on the database had the same gene and chromosome mutation as their little girl. The condition causes Minnie to suffer with life-limiting severe epilepsy which is causing brain damage. Her family don't know how long she'll have left but want to make as many memories as they still can. To donate to help Minnie and her family go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/minnie-may-granger