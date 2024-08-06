Valley fever spiking across California's Central Valley
The California department of public health reported an uptick in people getting the lung infection also called coccidioidomycosis or “cocci”
"My patient was supposed to have starved for eight hours for her morning scheduled breast surgery. She didn't, so during the procedure, this happened..."
Cystic acne is typically large, painful and set deep in the skin, which often leaves scars in the aftermath. Here's what experts want you to know.
A parasite found in soiled cat litter is linked to treating neurological diseases.
A new study found a significant increase in suicide contagion following the deaths of Robin Williams, Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain
Donald Trump's policy platform is laid out in Agenda47, separately from Project 2025. Here are his plans to lower drug prices and end addiction.
A baby who lost weight in the womb is the only child in the world with a rare condition which sees her have up to 34 seizures a day. Minnie Granger, two, was born weighing just 4lbs 4oz at 37 weeks - after doctors noticed she had lost 80g in the womb and induced her mum, Hannah Granger, 29. The tiny tot was taken for genetic testing and diagnosed with very rare chromosome deletion and 21 missing genes. Parents Hannah and Gavin, 30, a mechanic, later found out no one else in the world on the database had the same gene and chromosome mutation as their little girl. The condition causes Minnie to suffer with life-limiting severe epilepsy which is causing brain damage. Her family don't know how long she'll have left but want to make as many memories as they still can. To donate to help Minnie and her family go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/minnie-may-granger
Most fast food restaurants aren't known for having nutritious options, but Wendy's has a few healthy items to choose from if you want a more balanced diet.
Swollen ankles aren’t typically a cause for concern. However, they’re sometimes an indication of an underlying illness.
Most doctors ask about the menstrual cycle at well-checks in order to inquire about menstrual problems, pregnancy or menopause. Few recognize that menstruation is a cornerstone of overall health.
As Eli Lilly's weight-loss drug Zepbound gains ground in the U.S. against Novo Nordisk's Wegovy, some doctors say their guiding principle for writing prescriptions is simple: which drug can my patients actually get at the pharmacy? Lilly has quickly built a roughly 40% market share in the U.S. since it launched Zepbound in December, hitting 130,000 prescriptions for the week ending July 19, compared to 200,000 for Wegovy, according to IQVIA data published in analyst notes. Data from separate clinical trials showed Zepbound leads to slightly higher weight loss on average than Wegovy, prompting some patients to seek the Lilly treatment.
While the vast majority of skin cancers are highly treatable when caught early, if left untreated they can become invasive, grow into deeper layers of the skin and spread to other parts of the body.
Learn how cutting back your sugar intake can help with aging and why stressed out parents are finding relief in Germany.
Pax Jolie-Pitt, son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, leaves the ICU a week after a crash on his e-bike. He is expected to undergo physical therapy.
BJ's Wholesale Club has had to weather quite a few food recalls over the years. Here are some of the biggest recalls that affected this grocery chain.
Peppers are popular, but there are many misconceptions about spicy food out there. Let's get ready to debunk common myths about peppers and spicy food.
A second patient has been implanted with a chip developed by Elon Musk's company, Neuralink, which he says could give patients “superhuman abilities.” ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt reports.
People can reverse the condition by going on a strict liquid diet of 900 calories a day.
Zac Efron thanked his fans for their "well wishes" after he was hospitalised as a "precautionary measure".
School districts across the U.S. are adopting mental health practices as a part of their daily schedules and curriculums. Yoga, meditation, and mindfulness exercises are being implemented alongside traditional lessons. (AP Video: Sharon Johnson)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman and his wife said Sunday their 3-year-old son, Maximus, was home from the hospital after being treated for Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder.