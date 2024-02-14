Advertisement

Valley Interfaith Project to gather at Arizona Capitol Thursday to push for more affordable housing

KNXV - Phoenix Scripps

The Valley Interfaith Project (VIP) is aiming to tackle the affordable housing issue in Arizona on Thursday at the state Capitol. The group, comprised of about 30 religious congregations in the Phoenix metro area, will have three bishops from the Roman Catholic, Episcopal and United Methodist churches, along with other clergy, pushing lawmakers to advance bills that increase affordable housing options across the state.