Valley kids share their hopes for the world in 2024
From their schools, their neighborhoods, and even the world as a whole, these students have some big goals for 2024.
From their schools, their neighborhoods, and even the world as a whole, these students have some big goals for 2024.
Fans are calling out the Texas senator for jinxing a team. Again.
ESPN apologized Monday night for a video clip of a woman baring her breast that was shown during the broadcast of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. It was aired coming out of a commercial during the second half of Washington's 37-31 victory over Texas in a semifinal game of the College Football Playoff. A clip of people wandering on Bourbon Street in New Orleans showed a woman pulling down her top to expose her breast.
Brad Allen's crew has been involved in multiple controversies this season.
Cooper and Andy Cohen break out the booze after CNN lifts its New Year's Eve alcohol ban.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Alan Letang was on the edge of his seat as an assistant coach in the press box. The final of last year's world junior hockey championship saw Canada lead underdog Czechia 2-0 midway through the third period in Halifax before a pair of goals stunned the hosts. The Canadians reset, kept their nerve and scored in overtime to secure a second straight gold medal. Now in the top job, Letang knows just how close that team came to settling for silver. "We remember the good side," Ca
Despite rumors to the contrary, Patrick Cantlay is sticking with the PGA Tour in 2024.
OTTAWA — After 100 days at the helm of the Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer believes he has set the pieces in place for a solid foundation. On Sunday afternoon the Senators announced Steve Staios would take the general manager role on a permanent basis and take over the role of president of hockey operations, appointed Dave Poulin to the role of senior vice-president, hockey operations and promoted Ryan Bowness to associate general manager. “This move is consistent with the vision of havin
TORONTO — The Professional Women's Hockey League rule book released hours before its first game Monday features a short-handed goal ending a power-play for the opposing team. The six-team PWHL, which opened with Toronto hosting New York, modelled its rule book on the NHL's and the International Ice Hockey Federation's. But the women's league adopted a unique rule interpretation after experimenting with it during December's pre-season evaluation camp in Utica, N.Y. If a team serving a minor penal
The NFL Week 18 schedule has been set, as the league revealed game times for the final Saturday and Sunday of the 2023 regular season.
NFL Week 17 provided several teams the opportunity to solidify their playoff standing, but not everyone took advantage.
Coaches at the eastern Ontario ski club where Riley Cotter learned to race typically discourage photos during practice because it can distract from training, past club president Brian Ivay says.But last Wednesday at the Calabogie Ski Racing Club was an exception.Ivay made some members of the club's U18 group — including Cotter, who would have turned 18 in March — pose for a photo on the slopes that afternoon.The photo captured the young athlete in his element, among friends. It's also one of the
Aaron Jones took a shot to the face as the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings had a postgame fight.
He was the first Cup driver to win three championships in a row.
Michigan safety Jesse Madden reminisces about what it's been like to play football while being related to coaching and broadcasting legend John Madden.
Eric Nicksick says the money Francis Ngannou paid him for the Tyson Fury fight exceeded anything in UFC and "literally brought me to tears."
Christian McCaffery, the San Francisco 49ers’ star running back, won’t play in the team’s season finale next Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
There’s a great story behind Rashee Rice’s big day. It’s promising for his Chiefs future.
A friend of Biles shared a sleepy snapshot of the Olympic gymnast passed out in bed
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Miami Dolphins were playing out the final minutes of a particularly distasteful defeat Sunday when things went from bad to worse. The first-string defense had already been humbled and beaten by the Baltimore Ravens when star linebacker Bradley Chubb dropped to the ground, flat on his back and unable to move because of a knee injury. A while later, the team's sack leader was lifted onto a cart and driven into the tunnel. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel lamented his decision to k
Vinesh Phogat and other top wrestlers have accused a powerful politician of sexual exploitation.