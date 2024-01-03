Valley police shootings decline, but fatal shootings increase
According to The Arizona Republic, there were 28 fatal shootings in 2023 compared to 25 the previous year, with Black and Hispanic people being disproportionately shot.
Utah police say they found a teenage Chinese exchange student alone and cold in a tent after he was a victim of what they’re calling a “cyber-kidnapping.”
A Vancouver lawyer accused of filing a groundless pseudolegal lawsuit against her neighbour over a glass deck divider has been banned from practising law in British Columbia while the province's law society investigates a complaint.Naomi Arbabi was temporarily suspended on Dec. 28 after an interim action board of the Law Society of B.C. "determined that extraordinary action was necessary to protect the public," according to an email sent to CBC News on Tuesday."The suspension will last until the
A North Carolina pastor was charged with assault after allegedly attempting to push his wife's co-worker's head into a McDonald's deep fryer
People with links to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein will be named for the first time in court documents.
EDMONTON — A passenger who fell out the back door of an Edmonton Transit bus last week has died. City police announced the news in a short statement Monday. The 63-year-old woman had been in hospital since Friday, where police said she was in critical condition. Police have said the bus was making a left turn in the city's west end when the woman, who was moving towards the rear exit, lost her balance and fell backwards through the door and onto the street. A city spokeswoman said the exit doors
As China faces a demographic collapse, women are challenging governmental pressure to have more children, according to The Wall Street Journal.
"The guy just walked up shot my husband and threw him out of the vehicle ran him over and took our vehicle,” Karen Lopez said
A plane burst into flames on the runway of Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Tuesday, with news reports saying it hit another aircraft after landing. NHK TV reported that all passengers aboard, believed to have been about 400 people, got out safely. (Jan. 2)
A man was arrested early Tuesday after he broke into the Colorado Supreme Court building overnight and opened fire inside the building, state police said in a news release.
An $850 security deposit Jaclyn Reinhart paid back in 2018 to rent a Saint John apartment is finally being returned to her by the province but without interest and only after she spent months fighting the landlord to prove she was entitled to the money. "It is exhausting. It was exhausting for me and I'm a fighter," Reinhart said of the effort required to reclaim her money. "Other people I'm sure would have given up a long time ago."Reinhart and her children moved into an east Saint John apartme
Sunshine State Sonar found a van in a retention pond near Disney. Florida officials said it was reported missing with Sandra Lemire in 2012.
Fox News' Alexandria Hoff reports the latest on what's expected.
A federal judge rejected arguments by attorneys for former Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis but the decision is likely to be appealed.
On Sunday, the Australian Olympic Committee announced that the 32-year-old former world champion had died after being struck by a car in Adelaide on Saturday
A 66-year-old Abbotsford man has been sentenced to nearly five years behind bars after being convicted for impaired driving for a record 21st time. Kristen Robinson reports.
The couple continued tradition and joined the royal family's march to St. Mary Magdalene at Sandringham on Christmas
The teenager was pronounced dead at Primrose Hill in Camden at 11.40pm on New Year’s Eve.
The family of a 19-year-old who died after being shot by police over the weekend are searching for answers about what happened to their loved one, who they say was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of the incident.Afolabi Stephen Opaso was an international student originally from Nigeria who studied at the University of Manitoba, says a lawyer who is in contact with and is assisting the family."That's just the first thing, was [the] shot necessary?" said Jean-René Dominique Kwilu.
The suspect is listed in serious but stable condition, Akron police said.
Sarnia police say they're investigating after five puppies were seized and brought to the humane society last week. Julie Craddock, deputy chief of police with the Sarnia Police Service, says officers went to a home for an unrelated incident on Dec. 29.That's when they saw five puppies outside in what she described as "poor" living conditions, she says."The dogs were located in a makeshift enclosure with no gate, no proper shelter, with ground covered in mud and dog excrement," Craddock said in