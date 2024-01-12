Valley radio icon Super Snake honored at Celebration of Life service
Friends, family, and fans gathered Thursday to celebrate the life of a Valley radio icon, Super Snake.
Friends, family, and fans gathered Thursday to celebrate the life of a Valley radio icon, Super Snake.
Musk said creators would see an increase in revenue on X in 2024, days after the YouTuber MrBeast, his friend, declined to post his videos there.
Pierce Brosnan headed out for dinner with his son, Dylan, and wife Keely Shaye Smith, and his son was the spitting image of a younger Pierce back from his James Bond days
Ashley Tea, a 32-year old millennial, says in the video, "I genuinely think millennials got to have a way better time than Gen Z does."
Simon Cowell has just expanded his family in the most adorable way possible. See details.
The Montreal-born athlete, 29, rocked a purple and pink bathing suit as she soaked up some beach-side sun.
Jennifer Lawrence noticed Robert De Niro's alleged discomfort at her rehearsal dinner and asked him to go home, she recalled in a recent interview.
A woman fell in love with a local in Guatemala after just two weeks together – and flew back to surprise him. Rose Kodal, 21, met Carlos*, 20, on her first day in Guatemala while on a cultural tour and struck up a friendship. The pair continued to run into each other at the school where Rose was learning Spanish and slowly their romance blossomed through deep chats and adventures. Rose continued her travels in November 2023 but felt a pull to return to the country to see Carlos. She surprised him and they reunited a month later and the pair spent the run up to Christmas exploring and soaking up the culture. Rose flew back to Esbjerg, Denmark, on December 22, 2023 and the pair decided not to commit to a relationship due to their distance. But Rose doesn’t regret opening her heart and says the experience was “magical”. Rose, a student, said: “Before I went I said I’m definitely not falling for a local while travelling. “It’s really beautiful you can love someone from a different world. “I’m open to whatever happens in the future.” Rose threw herself into meeting and speaking to locals on her first day in Guatemala in October 2023 and attempted to speak Spanish to Carlos when she first bumped to him on a cultural trip. She said: “It was a very basic conversation. “I started Spanish lessons the next week and saw him at the school. “We spent more and more time together.” When Carlos offered to give Rose a ride on his motorcycle she realised her feelings were more than friendship. She said: “We drove around some small villages and tried some street food. “One evening we went out and it started raining and we went to the park. “We were just talking and started having deeper conversations. “It felt more special. “I’d had lots of superficial chats with people. I thought 'this guy is sweet and intelligent'. “We had our first kiss not long after that. “I was surprised by my own feelings.” Rose only had a week left before she was due to travel to Mexico and they spent the last week seeing each other as much as they could. After Rose left the pair continued to FaceTime and said their love grew stronger. She said: “We became closer when I was away.” Rose knew she wanted to return to Guatemala and decided to surprise Carlos. She said: “I thought it would be fun to surprise him. “I came up with a plan and said ‘can you go to a market and can you FaceTime me at this time?’ “I went up to him and surprised him. “He was very happy and shocked.” The couple spent the next few weeks sharing traditional Christmas traditions. Rose said: “We both knew I had to go at some point. “We decided it was probably not going to be possible to do long distance. “We’re both going to be busy. “I was crying a lot saying goodbye. “But it was the happiest I’d been in a long time.” Rose looks back at her romance with fondness and wouldn’t rule out a reunion in the future. She said: “I’m grateful to get to experience that. “It’s so much more beautiful to love with your whole heart even if that means getting your heart broken. “The whole experience felt quite magical. “It’s a waste when people are afraid to love and afraid of getting hurt. “Don’t hold back your love.”
Coronation Street's Cassie Plummer is set to face a big backlash from Evelyn following Tyrone Dobbs's departure from Weatherfield.
Actor didn’t hold back while discussing 1999 romcom with director Richard Curtis
The model is "back in action" with the Blondie-inspired shoot for 'Perfect Magazine,' which she art-directed herself
Despite the musician and reality star‘s denials they had a fling, Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler says she saw proof he was plotting to sleep with Kim Kardashian.
The star attended a special screening of upcoming film 'The Color Purple' wearing a red sequinned Magda Butrym gown featuring corsage nipple details.
The couple, who quietly wed in 2020, enjoyed a night out alongside Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg and Austin Butler
The 'Only Murders in the Building' star was super chic in head-to-toe white at the event celebrating her hit beauty line
"Everybody all day on Republican Twitter is debating this video of mine. None of them really realized that I'm kidding."
These boots are made for…teasing Swifties?
Queen Letizia of Spain wowed in waist-cinching trousers and gorgeous boots for an outing with King Felipe to the CEIP Gumersindo Azcárate School
Virginia Giuffre previously alleged she had sex with the Duke of York three times between 1999 and 2002 in London, New York and on a private Caribbean island
Emma Stone has won huge acclaim for her performance in the polarising film Poor Things.
"Grief is an overwhelming feeling for the human brain," the 'Good Grief' writer-director-star tells PEOPLE. "It can almost short circuit the whole board"