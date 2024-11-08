Some Valley school districts to start cutting budget after election measures fail

More than two dozen school districts across Maricopa County went out for election measures this November, and while a majority have passed, there are a handful that are currently failing. Election officials are still counting votes, but some districts feel their results are finalized depending on the margins. In the Deer Valley Unified School District, Superintendent Dr. Curtis Finch said both the district’s bond and override measures failed. As of Thursday afternoon, around 54% of voters for each bond and override said no.