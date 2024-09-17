The Valley 'to show Jax Taylor's explosive text messages'

'The Valley' is set to expose the end of Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor's marriage.

The 35-year-old star and Jax, 45, announced their split earlier this year, and according to Us Weekly, season two of 'The Valley' will show the "explicit text messages" that Jax sent to another woman.

An insider said: "[Jax] has been spending time with several different women who he meets at his bar or the gym, which is upsetting for those close to him because he isn’t focused on getting the help he needs. He can do what he wants, but of course it hurts Brittany."

Brittany - who has Cruz, three, with her estranged husband - filed for a divorce shortly after Jax left a treatment facility.

Jax subsequently admitted that he doesn't blame Brittany for seeking a divorce.

He said on the 'When Reality Hits' podcast: "Unfortunately, she's had enough. And I don't blame her at all. I mean, I can't believe she's been with me this long as it is. That we stayed, to be honest."

Despite this, Jax was still caught off-guard when Brittany decided to leave him.

The reality star said: "When she decided to leave, I was kind of in shock. I shouldn't have been in shock, but I was in shock."

Jax conceded that he's been through a "really, really rough" time since his split from Brittany.

He added: "Anyone that has gone through a divorce will understand how difficult this is."

Brittany and Jax announced their split earlier this year - but she later acknowledged that a reconciliation remained possible.

She told Us Weekly: "There’s definitely a chance. But I won’t waste my time and get back into a toxic situation.

"Now the veil has been lifted and I see how much I was always cleaning up Jax’s messes. I’m thrown in the middle of all these fights and constantly forced to apologise for him in the media and to friends. It’s hard."