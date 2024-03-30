Valley teens using music to advocate for mental health
With nearly half of all high-school-age Arizonians experiencing poor mental health, a group of Valley teens are making music with a mission.
This food habit is linked to a specific type of dementia.
Hydration is essential but we have to stay mindful.
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Ontario's top doctor is calling on the province to immediately enact policy that will restrict access to alcohol, vapes and cannabis as the number of people who have died or visited a hospital due to using multiple substances has spiked in recent years. But Dr. Kieran Moore, the province's chief medical officer of health, also recommends Ontario decriminalize simple possession of unregulated drugs for personal use and make safer supply accessible to reduce the number of peopl
The Ozempic rival helped people lose weight while keeping more of their muscles intact. In a trial, people lost 75% fat and 25% muscle.
Dietitians share foods that help you sleep by promoting relaxation and improving sleep quality, plus, foods to avoid before bed.
A Toronto police officer who has been the subject of multiple cases of misconduct in the workplace, including an incident where he was found guilty of assaulting a cyclist, is set to be fired.
McALLEN, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman who was charged with murder over self-managing an abortion and spent two nights in jail has sued prosecutors along the U.S.-Mexico border who put the criminal case in motion before it was later dropped. The lawsuit filed by Lizelle Gonzalez in federal court Thursday comes a month after the State Bar of Texas fined and disciplined the district attorney in rural Starr County over the case in 2022, when Gonzalez was charged with murder in “the death of an individ
References from conservative justices to a long-dormant chastity law during the Supreme Court’s arguments in a major abortion pill case this week are bringing new attention to the 19th century statute, which prohibits the mailing of drugs used for abortions among other “obscene, lewd, lascivious” or “indecent” materials.
Cutting your calories too low can stop you from building muscle, losing weight, and feeling energized. Here are some signs to look for.
Health officials are alerting doctors to be on the lookout for certain types of rare but serious meningococcal infections that are on the rise in the United States.
Not getting enough sleep can have a detrimental effect on your mental and physical health. Here are eight expert-approved tips and tricks to help you improve your nightly sleep quality.
The Prince and Princess of Wales released a joint statement days after her personal video message.
King Charles was represented by Queen Camilla at a Maundy Thursday service at Britain's Worcester Cathedral, with the congregation hearing a recorded message in place of the monarch's traditional Easter address.
The Princess of Wales referred to her work in the shock announcement about her cancer diagnosis
Caring for somebody comes with many emotions, including grief.
A new study has found young women are at a significantly greater risk of developing heart disease if they drink a little more than one glass of wine a day.
Our gut likes to go to bed at night. Satchidananda Panda, a leading body-clock researcher, says eating protein after dark can affect gut health.
Despite his best efforts to appear uninvolved in the Supreme Court mifepristone case, Trump helped engineer the attack.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood filed a legal challenge on Friday to some of Ohio’s abortion laws, now that Ohio voters have enshrined voting rights in the state’s constitution. The lawsuit filed on behalf of abortion clinics says that since Ohioans voted overwhelmingly to protect such rights in an amendment last November, it violates the constitution to require women wanting abortions to endure mandatory waiting periods and multiple in-person info
The latest topic of viral online discourse might surprise you: It's apple juice. Here's what nutrition experts want you to know about it.