Valverde hopeful Barcelona get back to winning ways against tough Slavia

BARCELONA, SPAIN (NOVEMBER 4, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) BARCELONA COACH, ERNESTO VALVERDE, SAYING:

"We got off to a bad start away from home. We won three games in a row away from home now. We turned around our away from home results by winning three games and now, it's true, we've lost again (away from home). But that doesn't mean that we're going to keep losing. We have lost, let's see if it is just a little stone on the track and we can keep the track we are following and we will show that we can win and keep on winning away from home as we were doing in the last games ... before Levante."

STORY: Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said on Monday (November 4) he hopes the Catalan team can get back to winning ways following a disappointing loss at Levante in La Liga on Saturday (November 3) as they prepare to host Slavia Prague on Tuesday (November 5) in the Champions League.

Barcelona top their group, three points ahead of Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund, who both have four each, while Slavia sit with a point after three games.