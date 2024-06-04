The Vampire Diaries' Nina Dobrev shares update after bike accident

The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev has shared an update following her recent bike accident, admitting that "life looks a lil different lately".

Last month, the actor revealed she was recovering after being involved in a mishap with an electric bike.

The star has now shared a new post on Instagram with a series of photos of her recovery, including her leg in a cast in bed.

"Life looks a lil different lately," Dobrev wrote. "Trading in the 'selfie' for the 'leggie'. Get ready for the leg content because that’s all I’ve got in my camera roll these days."

The star has since received support in the comments, with Lovecraft Country's Jamie Chung writing: "Feel better love."

Former Love Island USA host Arielle Vandenberg joked: "Every day is leg day for you, Nina!" while Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul said: "You’re a rockstar!! So happy you are resting. Sorry you have to rest but at least you have the best caretaker the planet has to offer."

Confirming the accident in May, the actor posted a picture of herself with the electric bike, and another lying in a hospital bed.

"How it started vs how it's going," she wrote at the time.

In a further update on her Instagram Stories, Dobrev wrote: "I'm OK but it's going to be a long road of recovery ahead."

Fans will recognise Dobrev for playing Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce in The Vampire Diaries for the show's first six seasons, returning in a guest capacity in its final season in 2017.

She also appeared for a one-off appearance as doppelgänger Tatia in spin-off series The Originals, which ran between 2013 and 2018.

