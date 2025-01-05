Van driven into business and set alight in arson attack

Police received reports that a van was driven at the premises before being set alight [BBC]

Police are investigating a report of arson in Belfast city centre on Saturday night.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) received a report that a white Peugeot Partner van had "driven at" a commercial premises on North Street at about 21:10 GMT.

It was reported that a male got out of the van and set the vehicle on fire. He then made off from the scene, running down Unity Walk.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue attended the scene and extinguished the fire [Pacemaker]

Smoke damage was caused to the premises.

Police have appealed for anyone with information, or dashcam footage of the incident, to contact them.