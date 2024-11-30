Van driver seriously injured after 'mindless and abhorrent act', say police in Nottinghamshire

A man has suffered a serious head injury after a boulder was dropped from a bridge on to his passing van in Nottinghamshire.

Police said it went through the victim's windscreen on the A617 near Rainworth at 10pm on Friday.

Officers have described it as a "mindless and abhorrent act" and have appealed for witnesses and asked drivers to check their dashcam footage.

In a statement, the Nottinghamshire force said: "The victim was driving a silver Transit van in the direction of Mansfield.

"It is believed that a boulder was dropped from the flyover bridge near Hemsley Road onto his vehicle".

A road closure has been put in place on the A617 [Rainworth Bypass] between the roundabout at Kirklington Road and the roundabout with the A6191.

Superintendent Heather Maelor said: "We are taking this mindless and abhorrent act extremely seriously.

"We know there were a high number of vehicles in the area at the time, so please review your dash cam footage to help our investigation and find the person responsible.

"We are looking for footage from the scene of this incident or from any witnesses at around 10pm."

Officers remain at the scene and is hoped the road will reopen later on Saturday afternoon.