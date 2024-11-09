Fireworks destroy van after exploding in blaze

BBC
·1 min read

Fireworks that exploded when the van they were loaded into caught fire destroyed the vehicle.

Firefighters were called to Wimborne Road in Tarrant Keyneston, Dorset, at about 21:50 GMT on Friday.

Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said because of the risk posed by the fireworks a cordon was put in place but removed once the fire burned out.

Crews left at about 07:50 on Saturday but the road will remain closed so the van can be recovered and road repairs carried out. No-one was injured.

