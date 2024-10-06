Vance defends abortion messaging after Melania's pro-choice signals

STORY: ::Butler, Pennsylvania

::JD Vance defends Republican abortion messaging

after a Melania Trump video signals pro-choice support

::JD Vance

Republican vice presidential nominee

"Well look, I don't think our campaign messaging has been inconsistent at all. On the abortion question, the president's been very clear that he wants Georgia to make Georgia's laws, California to make California's laws and to respect the fact that we kind of have a messy democracy where sometimes different states are going to make different determinations on these issues."

::October 5, 2024

"I adore the First Lady. I think she did a great job. I think she's a very impressive person and is a great wife to the once and future president of the United States. She's got her opinions, right? And I think it's it's totally reasonable for her to express those opinions. They're not the same opinions that I might have. They're not the same opinions as every Republican might have. But Melania Trump has the right to express her viewpoint. The way that I take it is, as a very smart, accomplished person expressing your views on the the issues of the day. And she's entitled to do that."

Melania Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, said in a video on Thursday (October 3) that there was "no room for compromise" on a woman's right to "individual freedom" – a position on abortion rights at apparent odds with that of her husband, the Republican U.S. presidential candidate.

Her comments, posted on X to promote her memoir that is due to be released next week, come as Trump and his running mate, U.S. Senator JD Vance, have attempted to soften the hard edges of the Republican Party's position on abortion, a major obstacle in winning over female voters ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

Donald Trump has flip-flopped on the issue of abortion for decades, from declaring himself “very pro-choice” in the 1990s and “pro-life” in 2011 to hinting this year that he’d support a national abortion ban.

Abortion is a topic of huge importance in American politics this year: it could decide the United States presidential election, and the way states regulate abortion access will have life-or-death consequences for women.