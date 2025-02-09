Vance and Musk question the authority of the courts as Trump's agenda faces legal pushback

Jill Colvin
·4 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Trump administration officials are openly questioning the judiciary's authority to serve as a check on executive power as the new president's sweeping agenda faces growing pushback from the courts.

Over the past 24 hours, officials ranging from billionaire Elon Musk to Vice President JD Vance have not only criticized a federal judge's decision early Saturday that blocks Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency from accessing Treasury Department records, but have also attacked the legitimacy of judicial oversight, a fundamental pillar of American democracy, which is based on the separation of powers.

“If a judge tried to tell a general how to conduct a military operation, that would be illegal. If a judge tried to command the attorney general in how to use her discretion as a prosecutor, that’s also illegal. Judges aren’t allowed to control the executive’s legitimate power,” Vance wrote on X on Sunday morning.

That post came hours after Musk said overnight that the judge who ruled against him should be impeached.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A corrupt judge protecting corruption. He needs to be impeached NOW!” said Musk, who has been tasked by President Donald Trump with rooting out waste across the federal government.

Musk also shared a post from a user who had suggested that the Trump administration openly defy the court order.

“I don’t like the precedent it sets when you defy a judicial ruling, but I’m just wondering what other options are these judges leaving us,” the person had written, in part.

The court order against Musk barred his team temporarily from accessing a Treasury system that contains sensitive personal data, such as Social Security and bank account numbers for millions of Americans. Musk and his team say they are simply rooting through government systems to identify waste and abuse at the direction of the Republican president.

Deputy White House chief of staff of Stephen Miller called the ruling “an assault on the very idea of democracy itself.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“What we continue to see here is the idea that rogue bureaucrats who are elected by no one, who answer to no one, who have lifetime tenure jobs, who we would be told can never be fired, which, of course, is not true, that the power has been cemented and accumulated for years, whether it be with the Treasury bureaucrats or the FBI bureaucrats or the CIA bureaucrats or the USAID bureaucrats, with this unelected shadow force that is running our government and running our country,” Miller said on Fox News Channel’s "Sunday Morning Futures."

The pushback comes as the administration's efforts to dismantle government agencies and eliminate large swaths of the federal workforce are being held up by the courts. Judges have also blocked Trump, at least temporarily, from moving forward with mass federal buyouts, from placing thousands of USAID workers on leave and from implementing an executive order that seeks to end birthright citizenship for anyone born in the U.S.

Early Saturday, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer issued a preliminary injunction after 19 Democratic attorneys general sued, alleging the Trump administration allowed Musk’s team access to the Treasury Department’s central payment system in violation of federal law.

The payment system handles tax refunds, Social Security benefits, veterans’ benefits and much more, sending out trillions of dollars every year while containing an expansive network of Americans’ personal and financial data. A hearing is set for Feb. 14.

Democrats have been sounding alarms over Musk and Trump's efforts, including efforts to halt spending that has already been appropriated by Congress. Under the U.S. Constitution, Congress is the body in charge of spending.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think this is the most serious Constitutional crisis the country has faced, certainly, since Watergate," Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said on ABC’s “This Week.” “This is a red alert moment when this entire country has to understand that our democracy is at risk."

Murphy expressed concern that the courts are ill-prepared for the onslaught they are facing.

“The pace of this assault on the Constitution in order to serve the billionaire class, it is absolutely dizzying. And so, you have to run a full-scale opposition," Murphy said. "Ultimately, you’ve got to bring the American public into this conversation because we need our Republican colleagues in the House and in the Senate ultimately to put a stop to this. You cannot just rely on the court system.”

Republicans, who have largely stood in lockstep behind the president since he was sworn in for a second term, did so again on Sunday.

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan blasted the court ruling for the Treasury Department case while arguing that the president should be able to implement his agenda as he sees fit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I assume we will argue this out in court, like the other 17 or 18 decisions we have seen in the last several days. That all is going to get argued out in court. And, frankly, we knew the left, we knew the Democrats were going to do this," the Republican said on CNN's “Inside Politics.”

Jill Colvin, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • American lawmakers are pushing back against Trump's tariffs — and they hope Canada notices

    The clock continues to wind down on U.S. President Donald Trump's next deadline for imposing sweeping tariffs on Canadian goods. In the meantime, some American lawmakers are pushing the president to back off tariffs altogether — and they hope Canada notices."I certainly hope the pause continues," said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in an interview on Rosemary Barton Live. "But my real hope is some final agreement can be reached. Tariffs are only going to increase prices on the American people and pr

  • Intel Veteran Warns That Trump ‘Betrayal’ Would Be Catastrophic

    Senior figures in the intelligence community are warning Donald Trump against repeating what they view as one of the worst mistakes in U.S. foreign policy as he contemplates how to handle Ukraine’s war against Russia. “It will be the most tangible abandonment from the Trump foreign policy,” a former senior U.S. intelligence official told the Daily Beast. Trump, who said he could end the conflict in 24 hours, has yet to unveil the details of his plan to stop the war, which has now raged for almos

  • ‘You Are the Government’: Noem Called Out for Trashing ‘Trust’ in Own Administration

    Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem appeared to stumble over her words in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday as she claimed Americans “can’t trust the government.” The State of the Union host quickly interrupted Noem to point out: “You are the government!” During the interview, Noem acknowledged that President Donald Trump had given Musk full access to sensitive data about American disaster victims at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

  • Kennedy Center Swipes Back at Unprecedented Trump Shakeup

    The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., released a statement in response to President Donald Trump‘s announcement Friday that he plans to fire board members and name himself chair of the iconic institution. The Center explained that while the president does have the authority to replace board members, these actions would be unprecedented—and that it had not received any direct communication about the proposed changes. “There is nothing in the Center’s statute that

  • Illinois governor trolls President Trump in video announcing Lake Michigan's new name

    In a Friday video, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker seemingly throws shade at President Donald Trump, who renamed the Gulf of Mexico last month.

  • A Former Prime Minister Has Condemned Donald's Trump's Decision To Axe US International Aid

    "An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 or above could not have caused more carnage".

  • Trump Orders NASA to Purge All Mentions of Women in Leadership On Its Websites

    [Redacted] As President Donald Trump's anti-DEI agenda comes to bear on NASA, we're getting a revealing look at what his administration apparently considers to be too woke: women. In a directive sent out just days after Trump's inauguration, NASA personnel were commanded to excise all mentions of anything "specifically targeting" women on the space agency's public websites, 404 Media reports. "Per NASA HQ direction, we are required to scrub mentions of the following terms from our public sites b

  • Americans Are Slapping "Trump Did That" Stickers On Pricey Groceries, And It's Almost Too Funny

    "Everything under Trump must be blamed on him, just like what MAGA did with Biden."

  • Buffy Sainte-Marie's Order of Canada terminated by Governor General

    Buffy Sainte-Marie's Order of Canada has been terminated, nearly three decades after she was appointed in 1997.The federal government's official publication posted the notice Friday evening, indicating that Governor General Mary Simon ordered the termination of Sainte-Marie's appointment on Jan. 3.The National Post first published the story.Sainte-Marie is only the ninth person to be expelled from the Order of Canada in its more than 50-year history, the Office of the Secretary to the Governor G

  • Musk calls for impeachment of judge who blocked DOGE access at Treasury

    Elon Musk is calling for the impeachment of the federal judge who made a decision early Saturday morning that the Treasury Department should block access to anyone “other than civil servants with a need for access to perform their job duties” from its payment systems. The order explicitly prohibits special government employees and those detailed…

  • Trump says he's firing Kennedy Center board of trustees members and naming himself chairman

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is firing members of the board of trustees for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and naming himself chairman.

  • Trump Voters Angry at ‘Chaos’: ‘Not What We Signed Up For’

    The Wall Street Journal reports that the consumer confidence that accompanied President Donald Trump’s entry into office has eroded. The University of Michigan’s February report on consumer sentiment found that it fell by 5 percent, from 71.1 percent in January to 67.8 percent this month. Americans now expect inflation this year will be 4.3 percent, a 1 percent increase from last month. Morning Consult also found that consumer optimism is quickly fading. Consumers are worried about volatile deci

  • How a Trans Lawmaker Fired Back After Being Misgendered by a Trump Ally on House Floor

    A President Donald Trump loyalist misgendered Rep. Sarah McBride (D-Del.), who is a transgender woman, on the House floor. While presiding over the House on Thursday, Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) introduced McBride as “the gentleman from Delaware, Mr. McBride.” Rather than take the bait, however, she opted to eviscerate the Trump administration from a policy standpoint.

  • Trump Reveals Melania’s Reaction to Musk’s ‘Straight Man’ Love Confession

    Donald Trump suggested the First Lady was willing to share him after Elon Musk declared his “straight man” love for the president on Friday. While apparently taking a break from his bid to remake the federal government, the tech billionaire confessed on X, “I love @realDonaldTrump as much as a straight man can love another man.” The amorous outburst has been viewed more than 35 million times (and counting).

  • 'Should I just laugh?': Energy experts question Freeland's pledge to push LNG

    OTTAWA — Liberal leadership candidate Chrystia Freeland’s pitch to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) to allies is drawing skeptical reactions from those who say her government neglected the sector over the past decade.

  • Trump has put America’s allies in an impossible position. That might be where he likes them

    For two weeks, America’s friends held their tongues, before Donald Trump’s controversial comments on Gaza forced many Western nations to speak out. He has left them in a difficult spot, however.

  • Bill Maher Gives Blistering 6-Word Summation Of Trump's 'Extralegal' Strategy

    The talk show host had a snappy comeback for Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.)

  • Steele Says Trump Appointed Rubio Secretary of State Just to ‘Punk the Hell Out of Him’

    A host of MSNBC’s flagship weekend show suggested on Saturday that President Donald Trump picked former Senator Marco Rubio as secretary of state as an act of ritual humiliation. Former RNC Chair Michael Steele, who co-hosts MSNBC’s The Weekend, was chatting with Susan Del Percio, a GOP strategist, when the issue came up on Saturday morning’s broadcast. “I’ve always looked at Donald Trump selecting [Rubio] as a way to punk the hell out of him,” Steele said. “Because this is a guy who has a core.

  • Britain navigates rough transatlantic waters as Trump roils the 'special relationship'

    LONDON (AP) — Ever since Winston Churchill coined the phrase in the wake of World War II, politicians have extolled the “special relationship” between the United States and Britain.

  • 'Put Down The Bong': US Senator In Extraordinary Attack On Keir Starmer

    John Kennedy suggested the PM must be on drugs to support the handover of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.