Vance repeats claim that gangs have 'taken over' Aurora amid pushback from mayor, media

Allegations that Venezuelan gangs are taking over Aurora, Colorado, which have been deemed "grossly exaggerated" by the city's mayor, are back on the national stage after a series of Trump campaign appearances over the weekend.

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance rehashed the claims in an exchange with ABC News anchor Martha Raddatz Sunday as he stood by the allegations. Speaking with the Ohio Senator on "This Week," Raddatz asked Vance if he supports former President Donald Trump's comments saying that immigrants have "invaded" the Colorado city. Trump touted this claim at the September presidential debate against Vice President Kamala Harris, and USA TODAY previously reported that Republican Mayor Mike Coffman denied the notion that members of the gang had "taken over," characterizing them as "overstated."

Vance told Raddatz if the claims are exaggerated, "that means there's gotta be some element of truth here."

"I'm gonna stop you, because I know exactly what happened," Raddatz says. " the incidents were limited to a handful of apartment complexes."

"Do you hear yourself? On a handful of apartment complexes in America were taken over by Venezuelan gangs?" Vance replies, accusing Raddatz of "nitpicking" Trump.

Trump spotlights Venezuelan gang claims in Colorado visit

Trump blamed Harris for immigration issues at a rally in Aurora, Colorado Friday, calling the city a "war zone" for the alleged activity of Venezuelan gang members.

At the rally, Trump announced a new plan – dubbed “Operation Aurora” – to remove undocumented immigrants connected to gangs, using the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.

"I will rescue Aurora and every town that has been invaded and conquered," Trump told the crowd. "We will put these vicious and bloodthirsty criminals in jail or kick them out of our country."

Ahead of Trump's visit, Coffman said in a statement, “Former President Trump’s visit to Aurora is an opportunity to show him and the nation that Aurora is a considerably safe city – not a city overrun by Venezuelan gangs."

After Trump's visit, Coffman said he was disappointed Trump did not get to see more of the city.

"I cannot overstate enough that nothing was said (Friday) that has not been said before and for which the city has not responded with the facts," Coffman said in a statement shared with USA TODAY. "Again, the reality is that the concerns about Venezuelan gang activity in our city – and our state – have been grossly exaggerated and have unfairly hurt the city’s identity and sense of safety."

Contributing: Jonathan Limehouse

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Venezuelan gangs aren't invading: Aurora mayor says before Trump visit