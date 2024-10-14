Vance repeats claim that gangs have 'taken over' Aurora amid pushback from mayor, media

Kinsey Crowley and Karissa Waddick, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Allegations that Venezuelan gangs are taking over Aurora, Colorado, which have been deemed "grossly exaggerated" by the city's mayor, are back on the national stage after a series of Trump campaign appearances over the weekend.

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance rehashed the claims in an exchange with ABC News anchor Martha Raddatz Sunday as he stood by the allegations. Speaking with the Ohio Senator on "This Week," Raddatz asked Vance if he supports former President Donald Trump's comments saying that immigrants have "invaded" the Colorado city. Trump touted this claim at the September presidential debate against Vice President Kamala Harris, and USA TODAY previously reported that Republican Mayor Mike Coffman denied the notion that members of the gang had "taken over," characterizing them as "overstated."

Vance told Raddatz if the claims are exaggerated, "that means there's gotta be some element of truth here."

"I'm gonna stop you, because I know exactly what happened," Raddatz says. " the incidents were limited to a handful of apartment complexes."

"Do you hear yourself? On a handful of apartment complexes in America were taken over by Venezuelan gangs?" Vance replies, accusing Raddatz of "nitpicking" Trump.

More: Searching for voters, Donald Trump goes dark(er) with pre-election rhetoric

Trump spotlights Venezuelan gang claims in Colorado visit

Trump blamed Harris for immigration issues at a rally in Aurora, Colorado Friday, calling the city a "war zone" for the alleged activity of Venezuelan gang members.

At the rally, Trump announced a new plan – dubbed “Operation Aurora” – to remove undocumented immigrants connected to gangs, using the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.

"I will rescue Aurora and every town that has been invaded and conquered," Trump told the crowd. "We will put these vicious and bloodthirsty criminals in jail or kick them out of our country."

Ahead of Trump's visit, Coffman said in a statement, “Former President Trump’s visit to Aurora is an opportunity to show him and the nation that Aurora is a considerably safe city – not a city overrun by Venezuelan gangs."

After Trump's visit, Coffman said he was disappointed Trump did not get to see more of the city.

"I cannot overstate enough that nothing was said (Friday) that has not been said before and for which the city has not responded with the facts," Coffman said in a statement shared with USA TODAY. "Again, the reality is that the concerns about Venezuelan gang activity in our city – and our state – have been grossly exaggerated and have unfairly hurt the city’s identity and sense of safety."

Contributing: Jonathan Limehouse

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Venezuelan gangs aren't invading: Aurora mayor says before Trump visit

Latest Stories

  • Donald Trump Calls Kamala Harris the R-Word at Dinner with Billionaire Donors: Report

    The former president reportedly lashed out about donors not appreciating him at the dinner, according to 'The New York Times'

  • CNN Anchor Left Lost for Words By Trump’s Chilling Enemy Within’ Comments

    Donald Trump’s latest turn toward fascist rhetoric appears to have left one CNN anchor struggling to pick her jaw up off the floor.On Monday’s broadcast of the network’s This Morning show, Kasie Hunt appeared to repeatedly stammer and pause while discussing with panelists the Republican candidate’s growing tendency in recent days to refer to his political opponents as “the enemy within.”“He’s saying that these people should be handled by the National Guard or the military. Um… what…? I mean, I t

  • Ex-DOJ Official Spells Out ‘Coming Massive Crisis’ On Election Day

    “I’m normally a voice of calm, and I’m here not as a voice of calm today," Obama-era Justice Department official Neal Katyal told MSNBC's Jen Psaki.

  • What 3 new national polls reveal about the state of the 2024 race

    The US presidential race will be decided in the swing states, but three national polls point to trends on the economy and the candidate of "change."

  • MSNBC Host Exposes 'Final Stretch' Trump Strategy That’s About ‘1 Thing Only’

    “Do you notice a trend here?” asked Ayman Mohyeldin.

  • Harris’ Camp Sounds the Alarm After Trump Says Military Should ‘Handle’ Democrats

    Kamala Harris’ campaign has sent a warning to Americans after Donald Trump suggested the U.S. military should be used on citizens who disagreed with him in an interview on Sunday, calling liberals “the enemy from within” and claiming they posed more of a threat than migrants.The vice president’s campaign said on Sunday that Trump’s comments, combined with his past rhetoric about expanding his presidential power, “should alarm every American who cares about their freedom and security.” Fox News’

  • Trump campaign swipes at Harris following medical report release

    Former President Trump’s campaign swiped at his opponent, Vice President Harris, and her campaign following the release of her medical report, alleging she has a “much lighter” campaign schedule. Steven Cheung, the Trump campaign’s communications director, claimed in a Saturday statement that the GOP nominee “voluntarily released updates from his personal physician, as well as…

  • White Supremacist Slogans Spotted at Trump-Vance Rally

    The Trump camp is facing backlash for what critics say are increasingly fascist overtones at the Republican candidate’s events.Examining footage from a Trump rally in Saginaw, Michigan on Oct. 4, USA Today reports that almost a dozen GOP supporters were seen holding up placards emblazoned with the slogan “Reclaim America.”The wording is well-known in certain circles for its associations with Patriot Front, a Texan neo-Nazi organization currently facing at least two high-profile lawsuits for atta

  • Trump hears at a Latino campaign event from someone who lived in the US illegally

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Minutes after Donald Trump delivered his standard warnings about drug dealers and criminals illegally crossing the border during a Saturday campaign event, the former president heard from someone who was once in the country illegally but now plans to vote for him.

  • ‘Nitpicking Everything’: JD Vance Fumes as ABC News Host Calls Out Bogus Claims About Colorado City

    JD Vance couldn’t muster up a defense of Donald Trump’s repeated mischaracterizations of migrant issues in Aurora, Colorado, on Sunday, so he resorted to a familiar one for a successful author: semantics.This Week host Martha Raddatz questioned Vance about Trump’s Springfield, Ohio-esque assailment of the town and the subsequent pushback by its Republican mayor Mike Coffman. Trump had claimed the city was “conquered” by Venezuelan gangs, while Coffman said Trump’s descriptions “have been grossly

  • Michael Moore Dares Joe Biden to Use ‘Full Immunity’ in Last Days as Prez

    Michael Moore wants President Joe Biden to leave the White House a “hero.” According to the renowned filmmaker, the president ought to take advantage of “full immunity” and pass a “bucket list” of reforms in his last 100 days in office. “With a simple stroke or two of your presidential pen, you can make life better for millions of people in ways you never would’ve dreamed possible,” Moore wrote on his Substack on Saturday.Referencing the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on presidential immunity tha

  • Even the GOP’s Leaked Senate Super PAC Memo Says Ted Cruz Is in Trouble

    Republican hardliner and Texas Senator Ted Cruz could screw up his party’s chance of flipping the Senate, the GOP super PAC in charge of delivering the chamber in November has warned.A memo from the Senate Leadership Fund, obtained by Politico, shows the PAC’s own internal polling has the firebrand podcaster Cruz at 48 percent, leading Democratic opponent Colin Allred by a single percentage point.Cruz’s lead was three points last month, according to the poll. Support for the incumbent senator in

  • Armed ‘Sovereign Citizen’ Arrested Outside Trump Rally Has Bizarre Explanation for Why He Was There

    The armed sovereign citizen who was arrested Saturday outside a Trump rally in Coachella, California offered a bizarre reason for what he was doing there.Vem Miller—who local officials initially implied was “probably” trying to assassinate former president Donald Trump—claimed that he is actually “very close” with the Republican nominee’s family.“I've talked to Don Jr., I've talked to Eric Trump,” he said, in a video posted to conservative-friendly streaming site Rumble. “I know a lot of people

  • Moreno's abortion comment rattles debate in expensive Senate race in Republican-leaning Ohio

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An off-the-cuff comment about reproductive rights by Republican Bernie Moreno in Ohio’s tight Senate race has put abortion at the center of debate in the most expensive Senate campaign this year. And that’s just where Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown wanted it.

  • Sen. Raphael Warnock Urges Black Men To Consider This Trump Chapter Before Voting

    The Georgia senator reacted to a recent poll that shows 1 in 5 Black men are supporting the former president.

  • Trump suggests a protester may get 'the hell knocked out of her' by her parents

    Former President Donald Trump called for a protester at one of his rallies to “go back home to Mommy” to “get the hell knocked out of her,” his latest instance of using violent language when confronted by demonstrators. The protester was ejected from Trump's Saturday evening rally in Coachella, California. Trump continued, imitating the imagined mother: “'Was that you, darling?' And she gets the hell knocked out of her.”

  • Meghan McCain Ready To Spill 'Tea' On Dad's Real Opinion Of Harris

    In a Friday social media post, John McCain's daughter accused Democrats of trying to "bastardize" the late senator's legacy for political gain.

  • Trump appeared to be heckled at his California rally. Hear how he responded

    Politico White House reporter Daniel Lippman joins CNN’s Victor Blackwell to discuss why he believes former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric has gotten darker after Trump suggested violence while addressing what appeared to be a heckler during his California rally.

  • Former President Bill Clinton campaigns in Fort Valley for Kamala Harris. See what he said.

    Clinton echoed some of Harris’ key policies, and rebuked Donald Trump’s rhetoric, which he said has “divided” Americans.

  • 'Is He Okay?' Harris Spox Hits Back At Trump's Midnight Meltdown About VP's Mental Acuity

    Trump called on Kamala Harris to take a cognitive test and suggested "there could be something very wrong with her."