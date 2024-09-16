Vance shrugs off Laura Loomer’s anti-Asian remarks on Harris

What Loomer said: Loomer faced backlash after posting on X on Sept. 8 that if Harris won the presidency, “the White House will smell like curry” and “speeches will be facilitated via a call center.” Despite criticism from other conservative figures like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene — who called the remarks “appalling and extremely racist” — Loomer stood by her words, claiming she had support from those who found the comments humorous.

What Vance said: Vance minimized the significance of Loomer’s remarks. While he said “I don’t like those comments,” he dismissed them as a distraction and called for the conversation to focus on policy and “the person running for president of the United States, not a social media personality who supports Donald Trump.” He also tried to distance both himself and Trump from Loomer, clarifying that she is “not affiliated with the Trump campaign.” Trump has faced criticism for his close association with Loomer, which some believe harms his image with undecided voters.