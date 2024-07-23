Vance slams Harris’s ‘undemocratic’ coronation as conspiracy theory swirls that Biden is dead

JD Vance with Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention last week - Evan Vucci/AP

JD Vance has branded Kamala Harris’s coronation as presidential candidate “undemocratic”, amid lurid conspiracy theories that Joe Biden is secretly dead.

Late on Monday, MS Harris, the vice-president, announced she had enough support to replace Mr Biden as the candidate and looked forward to formally accepting the Democratic Party nomination soon.

Mr Vance, the Republican vice-presidential nominee, used his first solo rally to attack Ms Harris, for claiming the nomination without a serious democratic process.

“If you want to run for president, you’ve got to make your case to voters. That’s what President Trump did,” he said in his hometown of Middletown, Ohio, at the rally.

Mr Vance said: “My message to Democrats who are disgusted by this process, disgusted by how anti democratic it is, you are welcome in the Republican Party, where we think we should persuade voters and not lie to voters.”

He added, “You don’t decide who the president is in smoke filled rooms with billionaires and senior elected officials. You let the people decide.”

Meanwhile, Mr Biden’s withdrawal from the election, and the 81-year-old’s prolonged absence from the public gaze since contracting Covid, has raised suspicions of a White House cover-up.

Mr Biden ended weeks of questions over his mental fitness after a disastrous TV debate by stepping down on Sunday. He quit by a letter posted on social media and not a televised announcement.

He has not been seen in public since last Wednesday, which has prompted lurid speculation he may have died. The rumour mill was given added impetus after Mr Biden’s brother Frank suggested the president’s health was a factor in his decision to step down.

Joe Biden has not been seen in public since contracting Covid last Wednesday - Saul Loeb/Getty Images

Gun rights activist Lauren Boebart, a Republican Colorado congresswoman, demanded on social media that Mr Biden provide “proof of life”.

She insisted a letter from the president’s doctor, saying he was performing his duties and his symptoms were “almost resolved completely”, did not count as proof of life.

Ms Boebart, 37, is supportive of the QAnon conspiracy theory, which claims there is a deep state plot targeting Mr Trump involving Satanists, Democrats, celebrities and child sex traffickers.

On Monday, Mr Biden phoned into a Harris event, telling his likely successor “I’m watching you, kid. I love you”.

Ms Harris said: “Joe, I know you’re still on the rec … on the call.”

Republican firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has also promoted QAnon, suggested the apparent slip of the tongue proved Mr Biden’s voice was a recording.

“Did Kamala spill the beans? Was it a recording? That’s what she started to say,” the representative for Georgia said on social media.

Kamala Harris now has enough support to become the Democrats' nominee for president - Brendad Smialowski/Getty Images

The conspiracy theory has been pushed widely on X, which was formerly known as Twitter until its name was changed by Trump-supporting owner Elon Musk.

Conservative influencer and radio host Charlie Kirk had earlier said he had a source which claimed Mr Biden’s trip was not cut short because of Covid but because he was “dying or possibly already dead”.

The activist said that Mr Harris’s slip of the tongue was “very strange”.

According to his official White House schedule, Mr Biden will return to the White House on Tuesday.

In his letter announcing his intention to stand aside, he said he would address the nation “later this week” to reveal more “about my decision”.

Global Press Corp, which claims to be the most trusted source of news on X and has been endorsed by Mr Musk, posted: “A verified source has informed the Global Press team that Joe Biden is currently in hospice care and is unlikely to survive the night.”

The baseless claim has been viewed 15 million times and was later flagged as fake news by other users of X. They added a note to the post, saying: “It has been stated by real verified sources that Biden will return to the White House tomorrow.”