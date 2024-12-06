Vance tells residents in hurricane-stricken North Carolina that they haven't been forgotten

Darlene Superville And Gary Robertson
4 min read

FAIRVIEW, N.C. (AP) — Vice President-elect JD Vance on Friday assured residents of western North Carolina still cleaning up from Hurricane Helene that they haven't been forgotten as he surveyed storm wreckage and talked to first responders in one of his first public appearances since the election.

Vance said he was visiting because the holidays are approaching and he wants to provide some comfort to those affected by the hurricane as they go about trying to rebuild their homes and livelihoods.

“My simple message to the people of Appalachia is that we haven’t forgotten you — we love you,” said Vance, who made a name for himself writing about the region in his memoir “Hillbilly Elegy.”

He added, “Certainly when this administration changes hands in the next 45 days, we’re going to do everything that we can to help people rebuild, to get them back on their feet, to bring some commerce back to this area, but, most importantly, to allow people to live in their homes.”

The hurricane struck in late September and caused at least $53 billion in damage in North Carolina, according to a state government estimate. More than 100 North Carolina residents died from the storm, which the state estimates damaged over 120,000 homes, at least 6,000 miles (9,700 kilometers) of roads and over 160 sewer and water systems.

The incoming vice president and his wife, Usha, visited the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department, where they heard that the building flooded with 4 to 6 inches of water and that roughly a dozen people contracted walking pneumonia as they responded to the hurricane's destruction. Power outages meant that some first responders and their families could not check in on each other for several days. At least one firefighter lost his life while trying to save lives in the storm.

Vance also toured a two-story house that is being rebuilt after the storm. The construction is being undertaken by Samaritan's Purse, an evangelical Christian charity led by Franklin Graham, son of the late pastor Billy Graham, who was known for his close relationships with U.S. presidents.

“We want you to have the best Christmas as you possibly can have, despite the circumstances,” he said in a message to residents while speaking to reporters after touring the damaged home.

More than 60% of voters in Buncombe County, where Vance visited Friday, backed Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, in November's presidential election. Liberal-leaning Asheville is known for its vibrant arts scene and the Biltmore Estate tourist attraction. The city’s arts district faced substantial damage from Helene.

But the majority of North Carolina voters supported President-elect Donald Trump, and he generally fared better among voters hurt by Hurricane Helene. The Republican gave a blistering critique of the Biden administration's relief efforts, which President Joe Biden characterized as “un-American” misinformation.

AP VoteCast, an extensive survey of the electorate, found that 26% of North Carolina voters said the hurricane affected their lives by damaging their homes, causing extended power outages or interfering with their ability to cast a ballot. Trump won 53% of those voters.

Vance has largely stayed out of the public eye since the Nov. 5 election aside from shepherding Trump's Cabinet nominees around Capitol Hill.

Vance defended Pete Hegseth after his tour of the region, saying that Trump's defense secretary nominee deserved a Senate confirmation hearing rather than a “sham hearing before the American media” over allegations of sexual assault and excessive drinking of alcohol.

The incoming vice president also said he did not know whether he would be escorting Kash Patel, Trump's pick for FBI director, around the Senate next week.

In North Carolina, state lawmakers have already allocated more than $900 million in disaster relief, but Gov. Roy Cooper has sought at least $3.9 billion. The Democratic governor and other state leaders have asked the federal government for $25 billion in aid.

Hundreds of miles of roads have been reopened and water systems are back online, but the work has been slow-going. More than 100,000 western North Carolina residents were told just two weeks ago that they could once again use water coming out of Asheville’s water system to bathe and to drink from the faucet. A destroyed water system in at least one isolated county could take years to rebuild.

Many Republicans and residents were critical of the initial recovery operations by the federal government and Cooper’s administration. Housing for displaced residents for the winter has become a concern, and some allies of Cooper have blamed GOP lawmakers for failing to provide grants to small businesses at risk of failing and housing renters faced with eviction.

