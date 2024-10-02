Vance and Walz clash over the border before their mics are cut

:: October 1, 2024

:: New York

"Donald Trump had four years. He had four years to do this. And he promised you, America, how easy it would be. I'll build you a big, beautiful wall and Mexico will pay for it. Less than 2% of that wall got built and Mexico didn't pay a dime. But here we are again. Nine years after he came down that escalator, dehumanizing people."

"You've got schools that are overwhelmed. You've got hospitals that are overwhelmed. You've got housing that is totally unaffordable because we brought in millions of illegal immigrants to compete with Americans for scarce homes. The people that I'm most worried about in Springfield, Ohio, are the American citizens who have had their lives destroyed by Kamala Harris's open border."

Walz described Trump as an unstable leader who had prioritized billionaires and turned Vance's criticism on its head on the issue of immigration, attacking Trump for pressuring Republicans in Congress to abandon a bipartisan border security bill earlier this year.

"Most of us want to solve this," Walz said of immigration. "Donald Trump had four years to do this, and he promised you, Americans, how easy it will be."

The night's tone was a far cry from the divisiveness that has characterized the campaign.

Trump has repeatedly denigrated Harris, including leveling racist and sexist attacks, and twice escaped attempts on his life.

Walz had previously called his Republican opponents "weird," and Vance came under fire for past comments disparaging some Democrats as "childless cat ladies."