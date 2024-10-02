Walz-Vance debate updates: Less than 1 hour until VP candidates face off

The vice-presidential debate between Tim Walz and JD Vance could prove to be a major factor in the presidential election -- given how close the race is and its potential impact with undecided voters.

The 90-minute CBS News showdown starts at 9 p.m. ET in New York City. ABC News Digital will live blog throughout the day and evening, pre-debate coverage will air at 8 p.m. on the ABC network and stream on ABC News Live -- followed by the debate itself and post-debate analysis.





Latest Developments





Oct 1, 7:55 PM

Political analysts weigh in on what Vance, Walz need to do to win

Reince Priebus and Donna Brazile joined ABC News Live to discuss what the goals are for Vance and Walz tonight.



"They have one thing to do: to show they can be president and to show the American people that they're likable," said Priebus, who served as chief of staff in the Trump White House.



Priebus also stressed the need to reach "uncommitted voters" and discuss what they want to hear. For Republicans, he said, the key issue is the economy, while Democrats will want to hear about health care.



Brazile, a Democratic Party operative, said Walz has to focus on how the Biden-Harris administration has lowered costs and tackled inflation while also bringing back manufacturing jobs.



"So I think that winner of this debate will be able to talk about those kitchen table issues that will be relatable to the American people. Let's abort all the conversations about childless women and cats and dogs, and instead address those concerns," she said.





Oct 1, 7:47 PM

Biden sends well-wishes to Walz in social media post

President Joe Biden sent well-wishes to Walz in a post on X from his campaign account on Tuesday night ahead of the CBS News vice presidential debate.



"Coach, I got your back tonight! Tonight, America will see the strong, principled, and effective leader I've known for years—and the contrast you and Kamala provide against the other team," Biden wrote.

Coach, I got your back tonight!



Tonight, America will see the strong, principled, and effective leader I’ve known for years—and the contrast you and Kamala provide against the other team. pic.twitter.com/7ojASvwkjw — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 1, 2024





-ABC News' Oren Oppenheim





Oct 1, 7:52 PM

Stefanik, in spin room, says Iran's latest attacks raise stakes of national security issues

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., surrogating for Vance, predicted that Iran's attacks Tuesday on Israel could be a part of the debate questions, saying the latest development in the Middle East has raised the stakes of the importance of national security issues.

PHOTO: Rep. Elise Stefanik speaks to the media in support of Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance in the spin room before the Vice Presidential debate in New York City, Oct. 1, 2024. (Sarah Yenesel/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

"I think that as the American people are seeing the unprecedented hypersonic ballistic missile attack directly from Iran launched into multiple quantities, that raises the stakes," she said in the spin room. "It also provides an opportunity for JD Vance to compare the peace through strength, and the peace, specifically in the Middle East under President Trump, versus this catastrophe that we're seeing around the world."



-ABC News' Soo Rin Kim





Oct 1, 6:09 PM

Harris, in fundraising pitch, says Walz 'is ready' to debate Vance

Vice President Harris, in a fundraising pitch email to supporters, said Walz "is ready" to debate Vance.



"In just hours, Tim Walz will debate JD Vance," she wrote. "I know that he is ready. And it would help if he knew donors like you had his back before he got on stage."



Harris added that "Tim has been an outstanding partner out on the campaign trail over the last two months," and "I have the utmost confidence in the team we've built."



-ABC News' Fritz Farrow





Oct 1, 3:55 PM

Biden has 'complete confidence' in Walz: White House

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre wouldn't say during the White House press briefing on Tuesday whether President Joe Biden would watch the vice presidential debate, but she said the president has "complete confidence" in Walz.



"He continues to be very busy with all of the events happening today," she said during Tuesday's briefing. "But he has complete confidence in Tim Walz."

PHOTO: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks, Oct. 1, 2024, during a briefing at the White House in Washington. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)





Oct 1, 3:47 PM

Gabbard predicts 'stark contrast' between Walz and Vance during debate

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard spoke to ABC News Live on Tuesday where she criticized Walz's lack of media interviews, predicting that it will show in the debate.



"I think there's going to be a stark contrast here, given JD Vance has been out on the road doing multiple interviews," she told ABC News Live. "I think he's done more interviews than any candidate in this election, whereas Tim Walz has been very quiet on that front."



"I think this opportunity tonight, I hope, will not be more of the same kind of political theater that we've seen in so many of these debates, but actual substantive discussion and debate and accountability," Gabbard -- who endorsed Trump -- continued.



-ABC News' Casey McShea





Oct 1, 3:42 PM

Walz taking debate 'very seriously': Harris campaign spokesperson

Ahead of Tuesday's debate, Adrienne Elrod, Harris campaign senior adviser and spokesperson, made an appearance on ABC News Live and said that Walz is taking it "very, very seriously."



"Gov. Walz is taking this debate very, very seriously because you understand the magnitude of this moment," Elrod said. "He's going to continue to really talk about the Harris-Walz priorities, what their administration would look like, lowering costs for middle class families, protecting the Affordable Care Act, not getting rid of it."



-ABC News' Casey McShea





Oct 1, 2:56 PM

CBS News says mics won't be muted for VP debate

CBS News, the network hosting the debate, said that the candidates' microphones will not be muted, but clarified in a press release that it "reserves the right to turn off candidate microphones."



This is a shift from the CNN presidential debate in June and the ABC News presidential debate held earlier this month, where microphones were muted unless it was the candidate's turn to speak.

PHOTO: Republican Vice Presidential nominee Senator JD Vance speaks in Phoenix, Arizona, Sept. 5, 2024. | Vice President candidate and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz speaks in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Sept. 12, 2024. (Go Nakamura/Reuters | Brett Farmer/Shutterstock )

Read more here.



-ABC News’ Oren Oppenheim





Oct 1, 2:50 PM

Emmer says Vance will hold Walz 'accountable' during VP debate

Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., praised Vance on "This Week" Sunday, saying the Ohio senator will do a "great job" on Tuesday night and that "he's got the issues on his side."



"Vance could talk about the economy that Donald Trump fixed and that Harris and Biden broke. He can talk about the border that Trump fixed and they broke. He can talk about peace and stability around the world, which they don't even have a clue [about]; they've caused all of this disruption," Emmer said. "Once he understands that Tim Walz is just going to try and deflect and go into this folksy whatever, he'll hold him accountable."

PHOTO: Republican Majority Whip Tom Emmer appears on 'This Week,' Sept. 29, 2024. (ABC News)

-ABC News’ Hannah Demissie





Oct 1, 1:37 PM

Why VP debates aren't all that important

Typically, fewer people watch vice presidential debates than presidential debates. And while presidential debates are historically one of the few things that can actually make a dent in the polls, vice presidential debates don't have the same track record.



According to Nielsen, since 2008, presidential debates have drawn an average audience of 65.7 million people. But vice presidential debates have drawn an average of just 54.1 million viewers. But 54.1 million people is still a pretty big audience -- so have past vice presidential debates actually changed the trajectory of the race?



That turns out to be a tricky question to answer. Read more here.

PHOTO: Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz speaks during a campaign rally, Aug. 9, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance speaks to supporters, Sept. 25, 2024, in Traverse City, Mich. (Getty Images)

-538’s Nathaniel Rakich and Amina Brown

