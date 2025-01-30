Vance warns Trump is 'all gas and no brakes' as he talks immigration plans with Hannity

Mike Bedigan
·2 min read
JD Vance sits down with Sean Hannity for interview on Fox News (Fox News)
JD Vance warned that Donald Trump is “all gas and no brakes” as he ramrods through his new agenda as the vice president sat down with Fox NewsSean Hannity less than a week after his boss did the same.

In the interview, broadcast on Wednesday evening, the pair discussed the Trump administration's “ambitious” efforts to crack down on illegal immigration and “regain control” over the U.S. border, as well as the efficiency of government.

It comes hours after after Trump ordered the revival of a 30,000-person migrant detention facility at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Station in Cuba to hold detained migrants while they await deportation.

Speaking to Hannity, Vance said that there had been around 1,300 illegal entries to the U.S. on January 19 – the final day of the Biden administration – and that the number had already been cut by 60 percent.

Vance sat down with Sean Hannity (right) for the interview that aired on Fox News on Wednesday (Fox News)
“We've got 20 plus million illegal aliens in this country, we have got to get these people out of our country and regain control of our own border,” the vice president said.

“Elections have consequences, and President Trump ran explicitly on regaining control of the border and redelivering American prosperity. That's exactly what we're doing.”

Later in the interview, Vance praised his boss’ stamina and drive regarding his agenda, telling Hannity: “He doesn't sleep a lot.”

“You'll get phone calls at one in the morning, and he'll just, you know, he'll talk about policy, and he'll talk about your family, and he just, there's something incredibly energetic about him,” he said.

“But you sort of need that actually, the federal government has become so sprawling and their bureaucracy is so unresponsive to what the President actually wants to do, that you kind of need somebody in there who's constantly on. It's all gas, no breaks.

“That's certainly what we've seen the last, you know, eight days. I think it's what we'll see for the next four years.”

