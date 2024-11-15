Vancouver city council approves new policy for corporate sponsorship naming rights

Vancouver city council has unanimously approved a new policy on corporate sponsorships and naming rights for a range of city-owned assets.

A city staff report says the new policy applies to a broader range of assets and programs — including property, services, publications, vehicles, and digital platforms — "to maximize revenue generation opportunities."

Parks are excluded, despite the city considering selling naming rights to public parks earlier this year, as are streets, libraries, and police assets.

Mayor Ken Sim has said previously that he thinks corporate sponsorships could bring in up to $100 million a year, which could allow the city to reduce property taxes.

Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung told CBC News Thursday that the policy could help the city deal with a "significant infrastructure gap."

"If this is an opportunity to bring in some additional funding and dollars that can help us to keep taxes moderate and, at the same time, help to expedite the renewal of our infrastructure, then I think that that's a good thing," she said.

Kirby-Yung says staff will start looking at early expressions of interest from specific organizations. They are also going through a process to identify specific city assets and bring recommendations back to council.

She said the aging Kitsilano Pool, which was closed for part of the summer due to leaks, is an example of a facility that might offer an opportunity for sponsorship.

All sponsors will be reviewed. Political or religious organizations, public advocacy groups, or any parties known to have previously violated any criminal law or B.C. human rights code are not eligible.

Kirby-Yung says council will ultimately decide on naming rights for a venue.

Thoughtful approach needed, say city planner, councillor

Speaking to CBC News earlier this year, Brent Toderian, a former chief planner for the city who is now a consultant, said there's a long history of naming civic-owned facilities through sponsorship in many municipalities, but it has to be thoughtfully done.

"There's been community-based fundraising forever, it seems, in terms of paying for civic things, but the idea of tacking on Rogers to yet another thing in our city does come across as crass," he said, using the telecommunications giant as a random example.

Toderian said a common goal for many cities is to build their brands as authentic and unique, which in its own right can be a draw for tourism and business — having branded names on things, though, could erode that.

"This kind of thing tends to feed the 'anywhereness' of cities — that it's just one more city with Rogers or in L.A., Crypto.com Arena — one more of those that make your city less authentic.

"Names have a powerful effect on city-building."

Kirby-Yung, who says she has experience working on sponsorships during her time with Destination Vancouver, agrees that a mindful approach is needed.

"Vancouver intends to do this thoughtfully ... staff have spent some time in recommending this approach, and I expect the same amount of care will be put into evaluating potential sponsors that have interest in some of the opportunities."