Vancouver Island MLA Mitzi Dean withdrawing from upcoming B.C. election

British Columbia's Minister of State for Child Care Mitzi Dean says she won't be running in the provincial election in October.

Dean says she's bowing out of the election to focus on her health and her family.

She says "personal challenges" over the last year have affected her health, and says dropping out of the running was "one of the most difficult decisions" of her life.

Dean says she's grateful to her fellow caucus members and constituent sin her riding on Vancouver Island, now known as Esquimalt-Colwood.

Premier David Eby says he agreed with Dean's reasons for not running again, and says Dean is on leave from her ministerial role "effective immediately."

In July, fellow ministers Harry Bains, Bruce Ralston and Rob Fleming also announced they wouldn't be seeking re-election when British Columbians head to the polls on October 19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2024.

The Canadian Press