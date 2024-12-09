Vancouver mayor to propose 'Bitcoin-friendly city' plan

Reuters
China's top electric vehicle producer BYD is set to show further market share gains when November vehicle sales data is released on Monday, putting it on course to exceed its annual goal and overtake Ford and Honda in global sales. Aided by robust sales in China that continued in recent months, BYD is now on course to beat its annual sales target of 4 million vehicles, more than Japan's Honda and Detroit-based Ford in 2024 worldwide sales. The Chinese electric vehicle giant delivered 3.76 million vehicles in the first 11 months this year including 506,804 units sold in November.