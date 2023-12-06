Vancouver mayor to propose changes to park board at Wednesday news conference

CBC News has learned that Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim plans to propose changes to the city's elected park board at a Wednesday news conference. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim has scheduled a press conference for Wednesday morning to talk about potential changes to the city's park board.

CBC News has learned he'll be putting forward a council motion asking the provincial government to amend the Vancouver Charter, which governs the city, in order to make it happen.

While it's unclear the full extent of the changes Sim will be asking for, Vancouver is the only large city in Canada with a separately elected park board.

While council is in charge of setting the parks budget and approving a capital plan, overseeing the more than 240 parks and dozens of recreation facilities in the city falls to the seven elected commissioners and separate park board management.

Vancouver Park Board trial run of allowing people to drink on the beach coming to an end after this long weekend. Images at Spanish Banks on Friday September, 1st, 2023.

The Vancouver Park Board has come under fire for many decisions, including its much-publicized pilot program to allow drinking in parks. (Justine Boulin/CBC)

Sim's press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. PT Wednesday.

Unique role

While the Vancouver Park Board has existed since 1888 — originally to help oversee maintenance of Stanley Park — its existence has become the subject of debate in recent years.

In 2020 and 2021, there were disagreements between the park board and city council over management of the tent encampment at Strathcona Park. Previous park boards in the past decade have faced disputes over cetaceans at the Vancouver Aquarium and the board's relationship with the community centres it manages.

Sim originally campaigned to get rid of the park board, but then reversed his decision last summer, months before the election where he was elected mayor alongside all six of his ABC Vancouver council candidates.

"I don't think we'll get the immediate time and attention we need to make a legislative change in Victoria," said Sim in July 2022, alluding to the NDP leadership race that was underway at the time.

"So what we're going to do is we're going to run a bunch of strong candidates to win a majority on the elected park board, people with incredible lived experiences who have the skills to fix our parks."

In a June 2022 online poll by Research Co., 52 per cent of likely voters said they agreed with eliminating the park board, compared to 25 per cent who wanted to keep it.

For comparison purposes only, the margin of error for a random sample of the same size would be +/- 4.9 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Likely voters were pre-screened by the company.