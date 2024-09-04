Vandalism of city garden is 'worst it has ever been'

Volunteers at a community-run garden are calling for CCTV to be installed after the “worst” vandalism they have ever seen at the Hove site.

Friends of Waterloo Street Garden said benches were turned over, plants ripped in half and terracotta pots smashed last month.

They want a CCTV camera and a light to be installed in the gardens as a deterrent.

Brighton and Hove City Council described the vandalism as “unacceptable” and said installing cameras was a matter for Sussex Police.

“It was devastating,” said Terry, one of the volunteers who asked not to include his full name.

“The bench was turned over, the tables and chairs, lots of plants were ripped up and snapped in half. It was just terrible, the worst it has ever been.

“We’ve had a bit of it [vandalism], a couple of weeks before a bench was knocked over and terracotta pots were smashed.

“We tried to install CCTV before but the council wouldn’t let us. We want them to put a light up because there used to be one here.”

Sussex Police confirmed two reports of criminal damage at the site on 21 August and 24 August.

Jenny Granville, who regularly walks through the garden, said it was “so upsetting” to hear about the destruction.

She said: “The gardens are a real joy and beautifully maintained.

"It’s a communal space. There has been a wedding here, there’s a music festival here.

“A lot of the houses around here don’t have outdoor space, so I think it’s crucial to have a place where you can come and sit.”

Jenny Granville, left, and her sister Judy regularly walk through the garden [George Carden / BBC]

Andrei Czolak, the city council’s policy lead for community safety, said he met with residents last month and is speaking to Sussex Police to request increased patrols in the area.

He said: “Tackling anti-social behaviour in our city and working to reduce the harm caused by drugs and alcohol is a priority for this council.

“Recent incidents unfortunately demonstrate the unacceptable way in which some people are willing to treat our public spaces.

"Waterloo Street Community Garden is a space created, cared for and used by local residents and we’re very grateful to those residents who dedicate their time to caring for their community.

"We will do everything we can to help protect them.”

