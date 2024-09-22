Vandals target tyres of parked cars in Bath

A "large number of vehicles" were targeted during the incident [Google]

Damage has been caused to the tyres of a "large number of vehicles" in Bath, police have said.

Avon and Somerset Police said the damage was caused to vehicles parked on Bloomfield Road between 23:30 BST on Friday and 07:00 BST on Saturday.

Police were conducting door-to-door inquiries and gathering CCTV from the scene on Saturday.

Potential witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage was urged to contact police.

