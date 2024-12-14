“Vanderpump Rules”' James Kennedy Allegedly 'Threw' Woman to the Ground Before His Arrest

An unidentified woman claimed that "her boyfriend lifted her up and threw her to the ground," per police records

More details about James Kennedy’s domestic violence arrest have surfaced.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 32, allegedly “threw” an unidentified woman to the ground during the altercation that led to his Dec. 10 arrest, according to Burbank Police Department records viewed by PEOPLE. TMZ was first to report the news.

In the arrest log documenting the Dec. 10 incident, Kennedy’s arresting officer noted that police were called to the location of the altercation — which police previously identified to PEOPLE as Kennedy's Los Angeles home — around 11:30 p.m. local time for an “unknown problem.”

The officer also stated that he contacted both the man, Kennedy, and the woman inside of a residence, who stated that “her boyfriend lifted her up and threw her to the ground.”

It is not clear whether the woman in the arrest log was the DJ’s girlfriend, Ally Lewber.

The reality star was subsequently arrested and charged with domestic battery upon a spouse or cohabitant, the records show. He was booked into jail in the early hours of Dec. 11 and was later released on $20,000 bail.

A representative for Kennedy did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, nor did the Burbank Police Department.

Amanda Edwards/Getty James Kennedy and Ally Lewber in November 2023

A spokesperson for the police department previously confirmed to PEOPLE that they were called to Kennedy’s L.A. residence "regarding an argument between a man and a woman.”

"The investigation determined it was a domestic incident, leading to [Kennedy's] arrest," the spokesperson said. "[Kennedy] was booked for misdemeanor domestic violence and later posted bail. Formal charges are pending review by the Burbank City Attorney’s office.”

Kennedy’s attorneys addressed the arrest on the star's behalf in a statement released on Friday, Dec. 13, stating, “We are in the process of conducting our own investigation into the allegations levied by the Burbank Police Department against James.”

“We understand that there were no injuries,” the statement continued, “and we are hoping that, after careful review, the city’s attorneys will decide not to file formal charges.”

River Callaway/Variety via Getty James Kennedy in January 2024

Though it is unclear whether the unnamed woman is Lewber, she and Kennedy had been together earlier that night at Kathy Hilton’s annual holiday party. The couple spent much of the night apart, however, and did not show much affection toward each other, a source previously told PEOPLE.

Another insider told PEOPLE that the Vanderpump Rules star “was acting super aggressive all night long."

"He was acting so erratic, running back and forth to the bar and body-checking people along the way,” the second source said. “He appeared inebriated. Spent the evening mostly alone but when he did speak to people, he appeared irritated and rude."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

