“Vanderpump Rules”' James Kennedy Appears to Have Been Removed from Las Vegas Residency After Domestic Violence Arrest

Kennedy, who was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence on Dec. 10 at his L.A. home, was also slated to play a show in Dallas, Texas but it has since been removed from the venue's website

James Kennedy appears to no longer have plans to perform in Las Vegas in the new year.

The DJ, who had three shows slated in January at the famous LIV Nightclub in the Fontainebleau hotel, appears to have been removed from the website’s calendar as of Dec. 13. His January set at Komodo in Dallas, Texas seems to have also been canceled, as he no longer appears on their website.

A fan account also shared the news on Dec. 13, posting a screenshot of an email from Universe (a company of Ticketmaster) speculating that the show had been canceled as the email noted that their order was canceled.

The calendar change likely comes one day after news broke that Kennedy, 32, was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence at his home in Los Angeles.

PEOPLE has reached out to LIV Nightclub, Komodo, and Kennedy's rep for comment on the alleged cancellations.

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images James Kennedy

A spokesperson for the Burbank Police Department told PEOPLE that they received a call on Dec. 10 around 11:30 p.m. reporting Kennedy and an unnamed woman arguing. When they appeared on the scene, they did not see any injuries but the caller claimed Kennedy had gotten physical with the woman, and he was taken into custody.

"The investigation determined it was a domestic incident, leading to [Kennedy's] arrest," the spokesperson said. "[Kennedy] was booked for misdemeanor domestic violence and later posted bail. Formal charges are pending review by the Burbank City Attorney’s office."

The Vanderpump Rules star shares his Burbank, Calif. home with girlfriend Ally Lewber, although it is unclear if she was the woman involved in the incident.

Kennedy’s attorneys addressed the arrest on his behalf in a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Dec. 13.

“We are in the process of conducting our own investigation into the allegations levied by the Burbank Police Department against James,” they said. “We understand that there were no injuries and we are hoping that, after careful review, the city’s attorneys will decide not to file formal charges.”

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images James Kennedy and Ally Lewber

Lewber, 28, and Kennedy were together earlier that night at Kathy Hilton’s annual holiday party, and a source told PEOPLE the pair spent most of the event apart.

A second source added: "[Kennedy] was acting so erratic, running back and forth to the bar and body-checking people along the way. He appeared inebriated. Spent the evening mostly alone but when he did speak to people, he appeared irritated and rude."

A day after his arrest, Kennedy was promoting his upcoming Dallas show on Instagram, writing: "I can’t wait to be back at my favorite spot in DALLAS!!🔥🤠"

In November, Kennedy spoke with PEOPLE at the Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala about his excitement for the Las Vegas residency.

“I've been working my whole life towards this, and I will not ever forget it,” he said. “[Fontainebleau] is the most beautiful hotel on the bloody Strip.”



If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

