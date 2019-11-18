Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor, Tom Sandoval & Tom Schwartz Want Their Kids to 'Grow Up Together’

Vanderpump Rules: Toddlers edition?

Fans were less than shocked when Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval all bought new houses in the same neighborhood over the summer — and during a BravoCon panel on Sunday, the men admitted that it was no mistake.

“We all want our kids to grow up together,” said Taylor, 40. “We’re all friends — we spend more time together off the show than we probably do on the show.”

Taylor purchased his $2 million home in the San Fernando Valley in May ahead of his wedding to costar Brittany Cartwright.

“I am feeling SO blessed! We have so much to look forward to,” the Kentucky native, 30, captioned an Instagram post to celebrate the purchase. “We are moving into our first home… We are growing up, moving forward, & working for our forever happiness.”

Schwartz, 37, and wife Katie Maloney-Schwartz, 32, and Sandoval, 36, and girlfriend Ariana Madix, 34, also purchased homes in the same area over the summer.

So how when can fans expect the cast to start having kids? Sooner rather than later!

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images More

“We cannot wait to start a family,” Cartwright, 30, previously told PEOPLE. “I cannot wait to be a mom, and Jax cannot wait to be a dad. He talks about it all the time. I think he’s getting more excited than I am even, which I never thought would be possible.”

And when the time comes, Taylor said he’s ready to make being a dad his number one job.

“I want to be the coach,” Taylor added. “I want to be in the PTA. I want to be a soccer dad, a gymnastics dad, whatever it is. I just want to be part of it all. I’m working hard right now to build up a good future.”