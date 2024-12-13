“Vanderpump Rules”' Scheana Shay Claims She Once Had a 'Sleepover' with Ryan Phillippe

"We did not hook up ... We were just friends," Shay clarified of her sleepover with Phillippe, who was single at the time after being married to Reese Witherspoon from 1999 until 2008

Scheana Shay is looking back on some of her noteworthy Hollywood memories.

On the Friday, Dec. 13 episode of her podcast Scheananigans, Shay, 39, talked about how she and her friends would spend their weekends in their 20s when she first moved to Los Angeles. Part of the routine they created even involved some major celebrities as her friend was dating Jesse Bradford, the Vanderpump Rules star said.

“[Bradford], Ryan Phillippe, Breckin Meyer, they had this boys group and every Thursday, they would do a boy's dinner and then go out to the club,” she explained. “And so we were like, ‘Well, we're just gonna do a girl's dinner since we were only invited to the club.’ And so we started doing a broke girls dinner at Dan Tanas where we would literally have one glass of wine and split a pasta — 22, 23-year-old Scheana could not afford the full entrée.”

She went on to say that she made friends with the maître d’ of the famous restaurant and he would save a two-top table for them every Thursday.

“It was iconic,” she joked. “Sometimes I'm surprised at how much I remember from those years because I feel like there's also years of my life where I have no memories.”

Amanda Edwards/Getty Scheana Shay

Phillippe, who was married to Reese Witherspoon from 1999 until 2008, was a particularly close friend of Shay’s in her 20s. She noted that while “he was single during the times that we were all hanging out,” nothing romantic ever happened between them.

“We did not hook up, [but] there was a sleepover,” she claimed. “But we did not hook up. No. We were just friends.”

Steve Granitz/WireImage Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon

That wasn’t the first or last time Shay was caught up with a big name. When she first joined VPR in 2013, she had just gotten out of a messy relationship with Eddie Cibrian (who was married to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville). In fact, the show’s premiere kicked off with Glanville confronting Shay about the affair.

Shay went on to marry — and later divorce — Mike Shay before her second marriage to her current husband Brock Davies, all while documenting her life on VPR. The pair welcomed their first child together, daughter Summer Moon Honey Davies, in April 2021 and got married in August 2022 with their daughter as the flower girl.

Noam Galai/Bravo via Getty Images Brock Davies and Scheana Shay

Bravo recently announced a cast shakeup for season 12 of the series, which has been on for more than a decade, replacing original cast members like Shay with new faces that will take over Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood ventures as servers, hosts and bartenders at SUR and TomTom

“The last 12 years of filming have been an extraordinary run full of laughter, tears and everything in between,” Vanderpump, 64, said in the press release. “I can’t thank enough those who have shared their lives. How I love you all. In the restaurant business, one shift always gives way to another. Cheers to the next generation of Vanderpump Rules.”

Alex Baskin, executive producer of the show’s production company 32 Flavors, wrote: “What a thrill it is to build on the legacy of this series by doing it all over again. With profound appreciation for the original group and their iconic run, we can’t wait for the audience to see a dynamic new group of co-workers and friends make their way through life together."

PEOPLE also learned that Shay, along with former VPR stars Lala Kent and Tom Schwartz will make appearances on The Valley, which follows Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor and Kristen Doute — among others — who got their start on VPR.



