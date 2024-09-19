“Vanderpump Rules” Superfan Nicola Coughlan Visits SUR Restaurant, Site of Her ‘Emotional Support Show’

The 'Bridgerton' star posed with SUR co-owner Guillermo Zapata during her visit

SUR Restaurant/Instagram (L-R) Guillermo Zapata and Nicola Coughlan at SUR restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif.

Nicola Coughlan is one step closer to the Bravo-verse!

The Bridgerton star, 37, recently visited the main location of the hit reality series Vanderpump Rules: West Hollywood restaurant SUR.

Coughlan posed with SUR co-owner Guillermo Zapata by the Los Angeles eatery's bar. He co-owns the restaurant with wife, Nathalie Pouille-Zapata, and TV personalities Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd.

On Tuesday, Sept. 17, Guillermo and the SUR Instagram account made a joint post thanking her for visiting. “We are all big fans of your work, Nicola. The SUR Family thanks you for dining with us. Nicola is a Queen 👑✨🥂,” read the caption.

Although the Instagram post didn’t clarify the exact date of Coughlan’s appearance, the actress was recently in Los Angeles to present at the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Nicola Coughlan on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

During the press tour for Bridgerton, Coughlan told TODAY how much she adores the hit reality series and that it became her “emotional support show.” She explained while filming Bridgerton and Big Mood — a British dramedy series about a woman with bipolar disorder — she needed to decompress.

“My brain was fried, like learning the Bridgeton dialogue is not easy because it's not supernaturalistic. It's very stylized, and then Big Mood is incredibly colloquial,” she said.

“But trying to do both of those at the same time — and all of the traveling and the wigs and Big Mood is very complex — and so my brain was fried to a crisp,” she continued.

“The only thing that I could watch when I came home in the evening was Vanderpump,” she confessed. “There were 10 seasons there, and I was like, and I know there's this huge scandal at the end,” she said in reference to “Scandoval" – the season 10 revelation that Tom Sandoval cheated on his girlfriend of a decade, Ariana Madix, with her friend and former costar Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

“I was in,” she noted. “It was the perfect show. It's a perfect reality show. It's great.”

Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo (L-R) Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Lisa Vanderpump, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay

Despite the fact the series has some celebrity superfans, Bravo has not announced whether or not the series has been renewed for season 12. However, Vanderpump, 63, confirmed with E! News that the show is not going to be canceled any time soon. "Vanderpump Rules is on hiatus just for a little bit," she said. “Let it breathe. I think we were going around in circles for a little bit."

Meanwhile, Bridgerton has been renewed for its fourth season, and Coughlan will return to the Netflix series.

All 11 seasons of Vanderpump Rules are streaming on Peacock. All three seasons of Bridgerton are streaming on Netflix.

