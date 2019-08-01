Vanessa Bayer Joins Fellow ‘SNL’ Alum Andy Samberg As Guest Star On ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

Click here to read the full article.

Another Saturday Night Live reunion is happening on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Vanessa Bayer is set to guest star on the seventh season of the NBC cop comedy, joining series star and fellow SNL alum Andy Samberg.

Samberg took to the Lonely Island Instagram to do a lowkey announcement of the casting news with a photo of the two of them in police garb and ready for some Nine-Nine action (see below).

Bayer is the latest SNL alum to guest star on the NBC comedy. Previous SNL-ers that have appeared on the series include Jenny Slate, Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph and Adam Sandler.

After being canceled at Fox, Brooklyn Nine-Nine moved to NBC for a sixth season. Earlier this year, it was renewed for a seventh season. Created by the Parks and Recreation duo of Dan Goor and Michael Schur, Brooklyn Nine-Nine centers on Samberg’s Peralta, a screwball who happens to be a real good cop. His captain in the NYPD’s 99th Precinct is Raymond Holt, a seen-it-all and emotion-challenged captain played by Andre Braugher, who scored three consecutive Emmy noms for Supporting Actor from 2014-2016. The cast also includes Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, Joel McKinnon Miller and Dirk Blocker.

