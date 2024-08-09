Vanessa Bryant and Daughters Cheer on U.S. Basketball as They Crush Australia to Reach Olympic Gold Medal Game

Vanessa and her daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri watched as the U.S. women's basketball team won 84-64

Sarah Stier/Getty Images (L-R) Bianka, Capri, Vanessa and Natalia Bryant at the U.S. women's basketball semifinal game

Vanessa Bryant and her daughters are a few of Team USA basketball's No. 1 fans!

Vanessa, 42, sat courtside with her daughters Natalia, 21, Bianka, 7, and Capri, 5, as the U.S. women's basketball team crushed Australia to win their semifinal game on Friday, Aug. 9 and secure their spot in Sunday's gold medal match.

The Bryant family watched as Team USA won 84-64, and spent much of the game with nearly a double-digit lead. They'll play the winner of the next semifinal, between Belgium and hometown France, for a shot at their eighth-straight Olympic gold.

Vanessa and Natalia are close friends of Olympic and WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu, who counted Kobe Bryant as a mentor before his death. They all support each other frequently, with Vanessa and Natalia attending Ionescu's wedding in March and Ionescu playing basketball with Bianka during the Bryants' recent visit to New York City.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images Jackie Young plays against Australia in the Olympic semifinal

Kobe was a major supporter of the WNBA, and his wife and daughters have continued that legacy since his and daughter Gianna's deaths in 2020. Ionescu spoke of Kobe's support at their funeral service.

"I carry Kobe and Gigi with me every day and honor their legacies through my dedication to the game," Ionescu said in Feb. 2020. "I wake up every day grateful for the platform I've been given and I strive to lead by example and serve as a role model for young people and especially girls to pursue sports — a platform Kobe and Gigi were passionate about."

"I saw the way he supported his family and his constant advocacy for women's basketball," she continued. "His encouragement and promotion of equality in sports along with his Mamba Mentality is what motivates me today."

The U.S. women's basketball team has been absolutely dominant since the sport was introduced to the Olympics in 1976. They've won nine of 12 possible golds, including seven-straight, and Friday's semifinal marked their 60th-straight game win.

Along with the Bryants, plenty of other stars packed the court to cheer them on. Natalia switched seats partway through to sit next to retired WNBA star Sue Bird, who's won five of those seven-straight golds, and her fiancée, former USWNT star Megan Rapinoe, who also has Olympic gold and bronze medals. Vanessa, meanwhile, sat next to South Carolina coach Dawn Staley, who managed Bird and the 2020 Tokyo Olympic team to gold.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images (L-R) Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird and Dawn Staley

On the other end of the row sat men's basketball stars Kevin Durant and Bam Adebayo, who will play for gold on Saturday against France, and former NBA star Carmelo Anthony.

VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant

The U.S. women's basketball team will go for gold on the final day of the Paris Games, Sunday, Aug. 11, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

